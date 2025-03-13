Three Texas Longhorns Land in Top 20 of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Many mock drafts predict the Texas Longhorns to have three first-round picks in offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive back Jahdae Barron and Matthew Golden, usually in that order but sometimes changing it up.
All three going in the top 20 picks, though? Now that'd be something special.
The Longhorns trio accomplishes just that in a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, starting with Barron at No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.
"The Cowboys pivot off running back in Round 1 and pick a local, instinctive, do-everything defensive back in Jahdae Barron," Trapasso wrote.
Barron, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, has emerged as one of the top defensive back prospects in this year's class. The Austin native was a leader in the Longhorns' secondary on and off the field throughout his three years as a starter, and as Trapasso noted, his versatility is exceptional. For a Cowboys team that needs help in the secondary, Barron would be a very good addition.
Just one pick later, Trapasso has Banks going No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins. This is slightly later than he normally goes in these mocks, but going in the top half of the first round is still very good.
"The Dolphins pick Kelvin Banks Jr. to play left tackle under the impression Terron Armstead is going to call it quits," Trapasso wrote.
Banks is widely seen as one of the top linemen in this class, as one would expect from a unanimous All-American. There has been some debate on whether he'd play tackle or guard in the NFL, but no matter where he lines up, he should find success at the professional level.
Finally, Golden goes to the Denver Broncos at No. 20 overall. Golden is often seen in the late 20s, so going at No. 20 would be huge for him.
"The Broncos take the speedy wideout from Texas to give Bo Nix more options at all levels of the field."
Denver made the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, but it definitely needs an upgrade at receiver to support Courtland Sutton. Golden, who became the Longhorns' go-to weapon this season, could be what the Broncos are looking for.
