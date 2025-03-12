Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson Moves Up in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Texas Longhorns men's basketball officially wrapped up its regular season on Saturday, and while it was hardly his most memorable exit, Tre Johnson can sit comfortably knowing he left a lasting impression on his season.
After being named the SEC Freshman of the Year and winning the conference's regular-season scoring title, the guard looks to have a one-and-done college career as he's now projected to be one of the top five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The latest Mock Draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Johnson as the No. 5 pick by the Toronto Raptors, rising one spot from the publication's last installment on March 5.
Wasserman said Johnson's average of 20.2 points per game this season alongside his poised shooting and footwork have made him a no-brainer to scouts. But, some questions surrounding Johnson's rim pressure and defense have caused some doubt in his overall placement, according to Wasserman. Nonetheless, Johnson remains a safe bet underneath solid top three picks Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Wasserman also compared Johnson to NBA stars Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro and former New York Knicks shooting guard Allan Houston.
Johnson's performance this year earned him the aforementioned SEC Freshman of the Year accolades and a spot on the AP All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team. His 20.2 points per game was the most of any player during the SEC regular season.
The honors came ironically after Johnson's worst game of the season in the team's 76-72 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night, where he went 0-for-14 in shooting and accumulated just seven points. He still finished out the season with a 43.4 field goal percentage and a 39.5 three-pointer percentage.
However, Johnson's individual success might not be enough to send the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament. Texas currently stands at a 17-14 record, 6-12 in conference play and will move on to the SEC Tournament on Wednesday as a No. 13 seed. The Longhorns will need a convincing win over No. 12-seeded Vanderbilt at the very least in order to see hope of making it to the NCAA Tournament.
If Texas does not advance to March Madness, it would be the first time an All-SEC First Team member did not make it to the tournament since 2022.
