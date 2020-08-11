Transfer Linebacker Tony Fields II Chooses Big 12 Opponent Over Texas Longhorns

Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II chose West Virginia on Monday evening.

The decision came after many believed Fields was trending toward Texas following a successful tour of Forty Acres last week.

Fields is a three-year starter for the Wildcats and has racked up 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions during his time in Arizona.

Texas head coach Tom Herman has expressed some concerns about his team's depth at linebacker since the end of last season and many believed the Longhorns were looking to potentially make a move in the grad transfer market. When an an experienced, productive player like Fields came on the market, it didn't take long for Texas to extend an offer.

Following a possible change of heart, the six-foot-one, 220 pound player tweeted out a mysterious statement on Monday morning requesting a jersey swap edit.

Furthermore, 247Sports experts Mike Roach and Nick Harris flipped their “Crystal Ball Prediction” from Texas to West Virginia.

On Monday night, Fields indeed chose West Virginia as his new home.

Texas enters the season with Juwan Mitchell and Ayodele Adeoye battling for the starting middle linebacker position. Converted safety DeMarvion Overshown and emerging youngster David Gbenda will comete at the will spot.

