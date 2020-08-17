SI.com
Twitter Reacts to No. 1 Player in the Country Committing to Texas Longhorns

Tomer Barazani

The Texas Longhorns received a commitment from No. 1 2022 college football recruit Quinn Ewers on Friday.

The Southlake Carroll quarterback chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Ohio State, and many other top-tier programs across the country. Many Longhorn players and staff members enthusiastically reacted to the historic commitment across social media platforms.

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich led the recruitment process of Ewers and took no time to express his excitement on Twitter:

Texas’s Heisman hopeful quarterback Sam Ehlinger also weighed in on the future Longhorn with some encouraging words:

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Tom Herman reacted to his future quarterbacks's commitment with a simple emoji:

Thoughts

Ewers will be a crucial piece of Texas Football for years to come. Not only will Ewers serve as a top national talent, he will also help greatly in recruiting future players. At six-foot-three and 195 pounds, the rising junior quarterback possesses all the physical attributes for success. Ewers’s monster arm, combined with his poise and calmness in the pocket, has allowed him to achieve a completion percentage of (72.4) and a staggering TD-INT ratio (45-3) last season.

While Texas fans await Ewers’s debut at the Forty Acres, there is still a 2020 season to look forward to.

The Longhorns are currently entering their second week of fall camp, preparing for a September 12th opening matchup against UT El Paso. 

