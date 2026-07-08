Two Records Texas Football Could Break with a National Championship

Individual records don’t equate to winning national championships in college football. Look no further than the longtime single-season passing record being held by Boise State’s Kellen Moore. Although it doesn’t hurt when players have historic seasons, as it can most definitely lead to winning.

For the Texas Longhorns to make good on what looks to be another preseason No. 1 ranking, two players can make history, which would bode well for Texas’s national title hopes.

Taking Colt’s Crown?

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It only took one season for Arch Manning to place himself in the top-10 Texas quarterbacks in single-season passing yards. With his 3,163 yards last season, Manning surpassed the legendary Vince Young (3,036 yards) for the No. 10 spot. Now, as he returns for a second full season as the starter, is it possible he does even more damage?

We’re not talking about jumping from top-10 to merely being within the top-five. How about supplanting the now 18-year-old record of 3,859 yards set by Colt McCoy in 2008?

Asking for nearly 4,000 yards passing seems like a hefty ask, especially with Manning’s ability to scramble and the expected re-emergence of the Texas run game. Yet, Quinn Ewers came within just 380 yards of tying McCoy in 2023.

Which is a fact that feels especially relevant because it is in the Sarkisian era but also because Manning may have the best set of wide receivers Texas has had since then.

With the transfer of Cam Coleman from Auburn to go alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, Texas once again has a potential three-headed monster like it did with Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington.

If Manning can up his average yards per game passing from 243.3 to around 255, with around 15-16 games, he could be right on target to break the record.

A New 21st Century Sack Leader

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) brings down Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Texas one 34-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We won’t say that breaking Kiki DeAyala’s 1982 sack record of 22.5 is impossible. However, even with a talent like Colin Simmons, it doesn’t seem entirely realistic to expect. That especially feels like the case considering Will Muschamp’s defense; it’s not entirely easy for one player to pad stats like that, especially in the pass rush department.

For a more realistic expectation, how about Simmons collecting the most sacks in a single season since Jackson Jeffcoat’s 13 back in 2013?

The last time Muschamp coordinated the defense in Austin, he had two players break double-digit sacks, Brian Orakpo (11.5) and Sergio Kindle (10), in 2008. With the extended postseason, it doesn’t look at all unrealistic for Simmons to at least tie Jeffcoat.

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