Texas Longhorns Offensive Duo Could Very Well Be Best in the Nation in 2026

The Texas Longhorns football program has reached the worst month on the calendar. July seems to last an eternity, but in reality, it goes by rather quickly.

In less than two months, the Longhorns will be taking the field for their first game of the 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats. No one needs the reminder because it is preached on a daily basis, but the Longhorns have high expectations once again this season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian arguably has the best roster in college football coming into the season, and he may have the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in all of the land as well.

1-2 Punch

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall (0) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J.D. PicKell of On3 recently shared his top ten quarterback/wide receiver duos heading into the 2026 season. PicKell has Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Cam Coleman as the third-best duo in the country heading into the new season.

Just in front of the Longhorns duo is Miami Hurricanes' Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney at number two, and at number one, Ohio State Buckeyes stars Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.

That's a strong rating out of the gate for a duo that has never shared the field together. Coleman came over to the Longhorns this season after spending the first two seasons of his college career with the Auburn Tigers.

Last year for the Tigers, Coleman built off of a strong freshman season to have a breakout sophomore season for a program that wasn't at the level they are used to. Coleman finished the 2025 season with 56 receptions, 708 receiving yards, and 5 touchdown receptions. Now, the junior receiver will have another chance to elevate his game in an offense that will be miles better than the one he had with Auburn this past season.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman won't be the only player trying to prove a point on this Longhorns offense this season. After the mountain of pressure Manning faced last year, one has to believe the Longhorns quarterback will be looking to quiet the critics very early this season. The same critics who were showering him with praise before he even became the starter for the program.

The Longhorns will have a chip on their shoulder this season, and that's a good thing. When things are all said and done this season, Manning and Coleman could very easily be the most dynamic duo in all of college football.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.