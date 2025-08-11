Texas Longhorns Commits Dia Bell and Derrek Cooper Considered Among Best Duos in 2026
With college football season approaching, news headlines surrounding the 2026 recruiting cycle have started to dwindle in numbers.
Almost all of the nation’s most desired recruits have concluded their recruitment processes, which allows them to shift their attention towards their final season of high school football.
That being said, certain teams and prospects continue to gain recognition as recruiting standouts during these summer months. Two Texas Longhorns commits are among those receiving praise.
Dia Bell and Derrek Cooper’s recruiting journeys
Rivals recently named their top backfield groups in the class of 2026, and Longhorn quarterback Dia Bell and running back Derrek Cooper made the list.
Rival’s Keegan Pope wrote in the article that listing a better backfield class than the one coming to the Forty Acres would be a challenge. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bell’s performance so far throughout high school play and camps has made him the No. 1-ranked quarterback in his class.
He committed to Texas back in the summer of 2024, and he has played a role in trying to bring other sought-after recruits in his class to the program ever since. He earned the title of Elite 11 MVP back in June, and he won 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida.
Cooper also hails from Florida, and he chose to commit to the Longhorns this past July. The Rivals Industry Ranking puts him at No. 2 in the country in terms of running backs, and he played both ways last year for Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School.
He recently revealed that he’s still exploring other programs, and he will take an official visit with the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the month. Should he remain committed to Texas by the end of the recruiting cycle, his impact on the program could be significant.
Cooper and Bell could prove to be a fascinating backfield duo to watch in burnt orange in the years to come. Bell might have to sit behind current Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning when he arrives at Texas, but spending time as a backup could help his development as a college quarterback.
Other teams recognized for their 2026 backfield commits
Texas A&M also made the list, as well as Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama and USC. USC totes the No. 1 recruiting class for the class of 2026, and the rest of these programs hold the other six spots in the top seven classes.
The Longhorns will likely face several of these teams within the next few years, and it will be interesting to see how these backfields hold up overtime.