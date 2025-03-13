Longhorns Country

Two Texas Longhorns Football Players Part of Multiple NCAA Violations

A pair of Texas Longhorns football players and three non-student athlete members of the athletic department committed sports wagering violations this past season, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns football program is suddenly making headlines for the wrong reasons this offseason.

Per reports Thursday from David Eckert of the Austin American-Statesman, two unnamed Texas football players along with three non-student athlete members of the athletic department committed sports gambling violations from July 11, 2024 through Nov. 4, 2024, making it possible that bets were made on the first eight games of Texas football's season.

These violations were self-reported by Texas to the NCAA.

According to the Statesman's report, the five unnamed individuals wagered nearly $15,000 on PrizePicks, a fantasy betting apps that's legal in Texas but is still prohibited by the NCAA.

As far as punishment goes, Eckert reports that one of the non-student athletes, who worked in an assistant role, was fired as a result of the wagering. The other two non-student athletes were "issued warnings and administered additional sports betting education," according to Eckert.

For the two unidentifed student athletes on the football team, one player was reportedly required to donate his gamebling winning to a charity of his choice. The other player appeared to have a more serious gambling problem, with the Statesman reporting that he "sought help from his parents" in order to recover from an addiction that apparently caused him to place 67 wagers that cost nearly $10,000. This unnamed player has since left the program, which likely leaves many Texas fans wondering who it could have been when looking at the portal departures this offseason.

Texas football begins its 2025 season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.

