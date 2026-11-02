Two Texas Longhorns Starters Could Miss Remainder of the Regular Season
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The Texas Longhorns got hit with multiple injuries in Saturday's 31-3 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
For a Texas team that was already without star defensive end Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, this was the last thing the Longhorns needed as they look to make a final run at the College Football Playoff.
Now, reports from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods are indicating that two of these new injuries could be season-ending ailments.
Bad Injury News for Texas
Texas running back Hollywood Smothers and cornerback Graceson Littleton could miss the rest of the regular season, per Richardson's report. Smothers is dealing with "severe shoulder and knee injuries" while Littleton has a knee injury.
The choice of words here is important, as Richardson emphasized the "regular season." If Texas can earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, perhaps Smothers and Littleton would have a shot at returning.
However, it's best to wait for official word from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian about potential timetables. Either way, it's looking like the Longhorns will be down two more starters ahead of this week's road matchup with No. 19 Missouri.
Texas Longhorns on SI reported on Saturday that Littleton had come out of the locker room early during halftime against Mississippi State and was testing out his injury by running in the end zone as the training looked on.
He kept his pads on the entire game and appeared to attempt a return, but never did.
As for Smothers, he grabbed at his left knee after getting hit low in the second half. He had to be helped off by the training staff and didn't put much weight on it.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7