Two Texas Longhorns Starters Could Miss Remainder of the Regular Season

The Texas Longhorns got hit with multiple injuries in Saturday's 31-3 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

For a Texas team that was already without star defensive end Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, this was the last thing the Longhorns needed as they look to make a final run at the College Football Playoff.

Now, reports from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods are indicating that two of these new injuries could be season-ending ailments.

Bad Injury News for Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers and cornerback Graceson Littleton could miss the rest of the regular season, per Richardson's report. Smothers is dealing with "severe shoulder and knee injuries" while Littleton has a knee injury.

The choice of words here is important, as Richardson emphasized the "regular season." If Texas can earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, perhaps Smothers and Littleton would have a shot at returning.

However, it's best to wait for official word from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian about potential timetables. Either way, it's looking like the Longhorns will be down two more starters ahead of this week's road matchup with No. 19 Missouri.

Texas Longhorns on SI reported on Saturday that Littleton had come out of the locker room early during halftime against Mississippi State and was testing out his injury by running in the end zone as the training looked on.

He kept his pads on the entire game and appeared to attempt a return, but never did.

Texas CB Graceson Littleton comes out early during halftime to test out what appears to be a lower-body injury



He’s been on the sidelines for most of the game and was replaced by Warren Roberson. pic.twitter.com/VcF7yac0fH — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 1, 2026

As for Smothers, he grabbed at his left knee after getting hit low in the second half. He had to be helped off by the training staff and didn't put much weight on it.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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