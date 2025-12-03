UCLA Bruins Safety Flips to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are making some moves prior to Wednesday's Signing Day announcement for the 2026 recruiting class.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, UCLA Bruins four-star safety Toray Davis has flipped to Texas. He originally committed to UCLA in June, but it's possible that the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster played a role in his change of heart.
The Longhorns will announce multiple 2026 signings on Wednesday, with Davis potentially among them.
Texas Flips Another Commit from State of California
The Longhorns have added a slew of recruits from the state of California in recent weeks, flipping them from multiple west coast schools in the process.
Along with Davis, Texas has also flipped Cal linebacker Rocky Cummings and Stanford offensive lineman Kaden Scherer. As a California native, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made his presence felt on the recruiting trail in his home state.
The Longhorns also flipped two Minnesota commits in tight end Charlie Jilek and running back Jett Walker.
What Toray Davis Brings to Texas
A product of Fairview in Boulder, CO., Davis is listed as the No. 18 athlete in the class and the No. 3 overall player in Colorado, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He also received offers from Washington, Indiana, Arizona State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Iowa State and many more.
Davis' father, Elton Davis, played defensive back at Colorado from 1994-96.
During the 2024 season, Davis had 51 carries for 428 yards and six touchdowns along with 37 catches for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense while adding 49 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions on defense, according to 247Sports.
A two-sport athlete, Davis is a talented basketball player. He also has the potential to play wide receiver or safety in college, though 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins thinks safety is where he will thrive.
"Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout," Biggins wrote. "He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. ... Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football. Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind."
According to Biggins' scouting report, Davis could be a nice culture fit at Texas as well due to his leadership.
"Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field," Biggins wrote. "Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well."