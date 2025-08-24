Updated Betting Odds Released for Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes square off in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season in what should be nothing short of game of the year-worthy play between the two national championship favorites.
The two schools faced off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the 2024 season, which saw the Buckeyes punch their ticket to the national championship game after linebacker Jack Sawyer strip-sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, which resulted in an 83-yard scoop-and-score from the future NFL talent, capping off a 28-14 Ohio State win.
And as we all know, that resulted in the Buckeyes defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the championship game, the school's ninth national title and first for current head coach Ryan Day.
Betting Odds for the Longhorns-Buckeyes
As the days lessen before the rematch takes place, the betting odds have been updated for the game, as even ESPN gives the Burnt Orange a slight edge in the season opener, BetMGM currently has the defending national champions as the 1.5-point betting favorites.
At the moment this article is produced, the Longhorns are currently given a 53.3 percent chance of victory by the ESPN analytics, despite the game being in Columbus and the ESPNBets naming the Buckeyes as 2.5-point favorites.
The Ohio State Buckeyes enjoyed a 14-2 record during their championship-winning 2024 season, along with a 7-2 record against their Big 10 Conference opponents.
After winning their first five contests, the team finally suffered a heartbreaking loss to the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in a close 32-31 affair inside Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
And after another five-game winning streak, the Buckeyes would again suffer a painful defeat at the hands of their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, who won a 13-10 edition of "The Game" at Ohio Stadium, and a confrontation erupted when Michigan planted a flag with their logo at the 50-yard line of the stadium.
Ohio State would then steamroll the Tennessee Volunteers in round one of the College Football Playoff with a 42-17 victory at home, avenge their loss against Oregon by defeating the Ducks 41-21 at the Rose Bowl, snagging the late win against the Longhorns, and finally the championship win against the Fighting Irish.
The Longhorns will be looking to improve on their 13-3 season in what will be their second in the Southeastern Conference, as they head to Columbus for their Week 1 masterpiece against the Buckeyes at 11:00 AM.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
