Steve Sarkisian Makes Pair of Shocking Texas Longhorns Coaching Moves

The Texas Longhorns have made a major change to their coaching staff.

Per a release from the school, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will not retain defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive passing game coordinator Duane Akina for the 2026 season.

Kwiatkowski had been with the Horns for five seasons, coaching one of the best defenses in the history of the program in 2024. Meanwhile, Akina had been with the Longhorns for just one season.

“We appreciate all that Pete Kwiatkowski has done for the program in his five years coordinating our defense and are grateful for Duane Akina’s efforts in returning to the program this past year,” said Sarkisian. “They are both tremendous coaches and people who worked extremely hard for Texas Football and the players they coached. We have had a great deal of success, are thankful for the roles they played in that, and wish them the best."

There is no indication as of yet to who will be brought on to replace Akina. But, fortunately for the Longhorns, there will be no need for an exhaustive search to find a replacement for Kwiatkowski.

Why? Because Steve Sarkisian already made the hire.

Steve Sarkisian Hires WIll Muschamp to Replace Pete Kwiatkowski

Georgia special teams coordinator Will Muschamp during the first half of an NCAA college football game between | Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Per the same release from the school, Texas has hired former Georgia co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach and Florida head coach Will Muschamp as the new defensive coordiantor.

“At this time, we just felt it was best for our program to move in a different direction, and having the opportunity to hire Will Muschamp provides us the leadership to take our defense to another level. Will is a guy I’ve known for a long time, always admired and is as good of a defensive mind and coach as I’ve ever coached against. His defenses are relentless; he absolutely gets the best out of his staff and players and is such an extremely well-respected coach. I know Longhorn Nation knows him well, he led some incredible defenses here on the Forty, and I’m so fired up to be bringing him back to Texas. He’ll be an awesome addition to our staff.”

This will be the second stint in Austin as defensive coordinator for the Longhorns after spending the 2008-2010 seasons as the team's DC under Mack Brown, where he was famously tabbed as the 'head coach in waiting' behind Brown. Obviously, that never materialized.

Now, he gets to return to Austin with a bevy of talent at his disposal, a second chance at making the Longhorns defense a special one.

“This is an exciting day for the Muschamp family,” Muschamp said. “We loved our time in Austin and truly enjoyed everything about working with Texas Football. We’re thrilled to be coming back to a program with one of the richest and proudest histories and traditions in college football. With what Coach Sark has done in rebuilding this program – knowing there are even better days ahead – I was fired up for the opportunity. I have tremendous respect and admiration for Sark, how he leads his program, develops his team and players, builds culture and goes about his business. I’m excited to be a part of it and can’t wait to get started, Hook ‘em!”