WATCH: Longhorns Release Winter Workout Hype Video

Watch the Texas Longhorns’ winter workout hype video, and check out all of the early standouts

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns released their winter workout hype video featuring some of their young new talent.

This video comes off the heels of the Longhorns’ disappointing 2021 5-7 season record under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, the Longhorns recruited several talented players from the transfer portal during the offseason and picked up an elite recruiting class.

One standout in the Longhorns’ recruiting class is transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 class. Ewers will now have the opportunity to compete against Hudson Card for the starting position.

Others include Terrance Brooks, Justice Finkley, and transfer Ryan Watts on the defensive side of the ball, each of whom is expected to compete for playing time.

On multiple occasions, Sarkisian expressed that playing time will be up for grabs for all players—regardless of seniority:

“One of the keys is we want to play the players that earn that opportunity to play. It's not about if you've been here four or five years or if you're a true freshman. We try to make sure that the guys that earn it, that are the best players that give us, as a team, the best chance to succeed will play naturally.”

The annual 2022 Orange-White Game Spring Game, held at DKR on April 23, will be the Longhorns’ next major benchmark.

