Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Release Winter Workout Hype Video

Watch the Texas Longhorns’ winter workout hype video, and check out all of the early standouts

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns released their winter workout hype video featuring some of their young new talent.

This video comes off the heels of the Longhorns’ disappointing 2021 5-7 season record under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, the Longhorns recruited several talented players from the transfer portal during the offseason and picked up an elite recruiting class.

One standout in the Longhorns’ recruiting class is transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 class. Ewers will now have the opportunity to compete against Hudson Card for the starting position.

USATSI_16875578
58d0757db548bf5e2dd26a17fc97e1b7
attachment-Jahleel-Bill

Others include Terrance Brooks, Justice Finkley, and transfer Ryan Watts on the defensive side of the ball, each of whom is expected to compete for playing time.

Recommended Articles

Sarkisian
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Release Winter Workout Hype Video

Watch the Texas Longhorns’ winter workout hype video, and check out all of the early standouts

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Ochaun Mathis
Play
Football

Longhorns Land In Top 5 For TCU Transfer DE Ochaun Mathis

The Longhorns are looking to add pass rushing help to the roster, and TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis could be the answer

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17691775
Play
Men's Basketball

How To Watch and Listen To No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders march into Austin looking for a season sweep of Texas

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

On multiple occasions, Sarkisian expressed that playing time will be up for grabs for all players—regardless of seniority:

“One of the keys is we want to play the players that earn that opportunity to play. It's not about if you've been here four or five years or if you're a true freshman. We try to make sure that the guys that earn it, that are the best players that give us, as a team, the best chance to succeed will play naturally.”

USATSI_17691766
USATSI_17669920
USATSI_17691780
USATSI_17691775

The annual 2022 Orange-White Game Spring Game, held at DKR on April 23, will be the Longhorns’ next major benchmark.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Sarkisian
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Release Winter Workout Hype Video

Watch the Texas Longhorns’ winter workout hype video, and check out all of the early standouts

1 minute ago
Ochaun Mathis
Football

Longhorns Land In Top 5 For TCU Transfer DE Ochaun Mathis

The Longhorns are looking to add pass rushing help to the roster, and TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis could be the answer

2 hours ago
USATSI_17691775
Men's Basketball

How To Watch and Listen To No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders march into Austin looking for a season sweep of Texas

3 hours ago
USATSI_17683677
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler is Poised to Take the PGA Tour by the Horns

As Scheffler prepares for the Genesis Invitational, he reflects on his time at Texas.

9 hours ago
Rori Harmon
News

Longhorn Women Sweep Season Series With Iowa State

Rori Harmon has a huge game as Texas upsets the Big 12-leading Cyclones in their second meeting this season

21 hours ago
NB 6
Recruiting

Is Westlake's Paxton Land Up Next At America's Quarterback Factory?

Austin Westlake is known for producing the best at the quarterback spot, and 2024 recruit Paxton Land could be up next.

Feb 16, 2022
ff23c12e-5b2d-ec11-80cf-94e0707b76ae_original
Recruiting

Cooper Manning Denies Report of Son Arch Being Down to Two Schools

A report from Monday indicated that Arch Manning may be down to two schools, but according to his father Cooper, that report has now been denied

Feb 16, 2022
kevin-durant
Longhorns in the pros

Kevin Durant Didn’t Try to Persuade James Harden to Stay; Here’s Why

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant didn’t try to persuade James Harden to stay in Brooklyn; Here’s Why

Feb 16, 2022