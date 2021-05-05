WATCH: Relive QB Sam Ehlinger’s Best Moments With This Longhorns Highlight Video

WATCH: Relive QB Sam Ehlinger’s Best Moments With the Longhorns; What’s Next With the Colts?

Following the retirement of Philip Rivers and the loss of Jacoby Brissett to free agency, the Indianapolis Colts needed quarterbacks.

The Colts beefed up their group of signal-callers, trading for Carson Wentz and picking up former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Ehlinger had a decorated career with the Longhorns, totaling 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, and 1,903 yards on the ground (33 scores rushing). Have a look at some of his finer moments below:

The Austin native will have to prove himself once again in the pros, and is excited about the opportunity:

"I think, first off, just learning as much as possible. Learning what it takes to be successful at the next level," Ehlinger said. "Obviously, going into my rookie year there's going to be a lot of learning curves, and getting great coaching and learning as much as possible is my main objective. And doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever it takes to make everybody in the organization better."

Colts GM Chris Ballard confirmed that the door is open for the rookie to compete with quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton and make his case for a roster spot.

With the draft pick, Ehlinger became the first Texas quarterback to be drafted since Colt McCoy in 2010. Four other Longhorns were selected in the 2021 draft:

Samuel Cosmi, offensive lineman, 2nd round/51 overall, Washington Football Team

Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, 3rd round/69 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Ta’Quon Graham, defensive lineman, 5th round/148 overall, Atlanta Falcons

Caden Sterns, defensive back, 5th round/152 overall, Denver Broncos

Sam Ehlinger, quarterback, 6th round/218 overall, Indianapolis Colts

