NFL Draft: Where Will Longhorns Rookies Fit In With New Teams?

Rd. 2, Pick 51 - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Washington Football Team

Samuel Cosmi had a solid career at Texas, demonstrating his versatility and reliability in protecting Sam Ehlinger. Cosmi has the skills and athleticism to play any position along the line, and should slide in immediately as the swing tackle option for the Washington Football Team, with the chance to move up to a starting position as he catches up to the speed and complexity of the professional game.

With Trent Williams gone, Cosmi projects as a future long-term starting tackle for the Football Team

Rd. 3, Pick 69 - Joseph Ossai, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Like Cosmi, Joseph Ossai is entering a great situation with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he will not be expected to step in and start immediately. Sitting behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson as a third option as a rookie, Ossai will be able to make his mark on pass-rushing situations, without having to be thrown into the wolves too early.

Ossai's motor and physical gifts will provide him an excellent starting point in his first year, and he projects as a long-term contributor with high upside at the NFL level.

Rd. 5, Pick 148 - Ta'Quon Graham, DL, Atlanta Falcons

Ta'quon Graham has the physical tools necessary to be successful but had a hard time putting that together consistently during his tom in Austin. What works in Graham's favor, is that he will be able to sit behind Grady Jarrett and the other talent on the Atlanta Falcons defensive line and learn what it takes to be a professional.

Given his ability to play multiple positions along the front, Graham should make the roster, and be able to contribute on special teams, with a chance to move into a rotational role later down the line.

Rd. 5, Pick 152 - Caden Sterns, S, Denver Broncos

Caden Sterns has all the talent in the world at the safety position to be an impact player at the NFL level. His problem throughout his career at Texas was staying healthy and tackling consistently. For him to make it in the pros, both of those things are going to have to improve.

If Sterns can make those improvements, he could eventually become a starter or rotational safety for years to come. If he can't, he will likely make his living as a special teams ace.

Rd. 6, Pick 218 - Sam Ehlinger, QB, Indianapolis Colts

It is not very often that a quarterback drafted in the sixth round will have an opportunity to contribute, especially early on in their career. Ehlinger, however, could be in a unique position to do some in 2021, thanks to the injury and inconsistency issues plaguing the two players in front of him on the roster.

Carson Wentz in particular is known as an injury risk and has bounced back and forth on the injury report for what seems like his entire career. Couple that with his inconsistency problems the last two seasons with Philadelphia, and Wentz will be on a very short leash.

Jacob Eason would get the first crack at replacing Wentz should something happen health or play-wise next season, but in his opportunities thus far, he has also struggled with decision making.

Ehlinger will have a tough road ahead of him, but if he can prove himself capable of taking care of the ball as he did at Texas, he will have every chance to be a successful long-term backup at the NFL level, much like former Longhorns great Colt McCoy.

UDFA - Brennan Eagles, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys receiver room, while talented, is very top-heavy, without much depth below the top-four players in Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson.

The Cowboys also have Noah Brown and did just select Stanfords Simi Fehoko in the fifth round, which would provide a roadblock for Eagles to make the roster. Not to mention competing with Texas Tech's TJ Vasher, and Mississippi State's Osiris Mitchell.

If Eagles is going to make the roster, he is going to have to find a way to separate himself from that competition, and hope that the Cowboys decide to carry six receivers instead of the typical five on their active roster.

Otherwise, Eagles will likely start his career on a practice squad.

UDFA - Tarik Black, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Tarik Black faces a similar situation as Brennan Eagles, with T.Y. Hilton, Paris Campbell, Michael Pittman, and Zach Paschal already established at the NFL level. To find a way to make the roster, he will have to become more polished in his route running and be more consistent in catching the football.

If he can do that, he would likely start his career on special teams, with a chance to move up. If not, he could be destined to spend the next handful of years on the practice squad.

