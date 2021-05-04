NFL Draft: What the Bengals Are Saying About Longhorns Pick Joseph Ossai

Former Texas Longhorns pass rusher Joseph Ossai is on his way to Cincinnati, and the Bengals are excited to have him

On Friday, Texas pass rusher Joseph Ossai became the second Longhorns player take in the 2021 NFL Draft, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the No. 69 overall pick.

After two straight selections on the offensive side of the ball, in LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman, the Bengals finally addressed the defensive side of the ball at a major position of need, by bringing in the former captain to be their third pass rusher.

So what set Ossai apart from other pass rushers that were still available when the Bengals were on the clock?

Simple -- his motor and his physical tools.

“He’s relentless. He really brings a nice physical presence, has great burst off the edge," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We certainly did not expect him to be there where he was, but again, that happens. Everyone’s board is different, so it’s not shocking that something like that would happen. But when it comes to your pick, we’re watching every pick tick off the clock there and you’re hoping he’s going to be there anyway. So we’re fired up about him.”

That motor specifically, which was arguably Ossai's biggest defining trait during his time on the 40 Acres.

That said, a relentless motor is not just a trait that the Bengals defense was looking to add more heading into the draft, but something that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo thinks must come to a player naturally.

"It's something you want to be built into these guys," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "If they have a great motor, that's going to continue with them. If they don't, sometimes those things are hard to change. This guy brings that relentless effort, which is terrific."

Outside of his relentless disposition, Ossai's physical traits and his high character were also major differentiating factors in his time in Austin.

"We were really impressed with this character and our interactions with him. We also had some coaches down at his pro day. I really, really like him as a human being, and really like him as a football player. We're excited to have him."

Ossai's pro day was also incredibly impressive, with the former Longhorn running a 4.6 40-yard dash, hitting 19 reps on the bench press, jumping a 10-11.5 standing long jump, and a 41.5-inch vertical leap.

Despite all that, however, his production and versatility on the field helped set him apart as well.

“When you look at the guy, he jumps off the tape," Anarumo said. He’s explosive. He has great length to him. He brings some position flex. He plays the game the right play and he plays extremely hard. I’m just excited about what he brings to the table.”

So how will Ossai fit into the Bengals' plans moving into the 2021 season? As of now, Taylor believes he is capable of playing an integral role in the defensive line rotation.

"He can play a good role," Taylor said. "Sometimes you need to get the guy in the building and be around him a little bit to fully understand how he's going to help you. But we feel really good about how we're going to use him right out of the gate."

Beyond that, if Ossai comes into camp and does what the Bengals believe he is capable of doing, that role could increase to what Taylor views as a starter-level position.

"With that third DE spot, you look at that like a starter just because of some of the reps that they get. It's a 17-game season. That's a long way, and that guy's got to play a lot in that role. So we feel like he really helps with the depth, and he'll come in and compete for a lot of playing time right away."

