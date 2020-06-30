Watch: Texas head coach Tom Herman Urges Texas Fans to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

Texas head coach Tom Herman took to social media for a public service announcement, urging Texas Longhorn fans to work together and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Herman, who has been active in several coronavirus relief campaigns since the virus began to spread March, urged people to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

“As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork, whether it’s on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones, so make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19: Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask and if you can, stay home. Together we will beat COVID-19.”

The state of Texas has seen a spike in new cases over the past few weeks and the Longhorn program has not been immune. University officials have confirmed 15 players have tested positive for the virus since athletes began to come back to campus earlier this month. 10 more football players were in self-quarantine and at least four players tested positive for antibodies associated with COVID-19.

The Longhorns are taking major precautions in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus among the team and coaches.

