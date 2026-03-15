What Cam Coleman Said About First Impression of Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are set to have a ton of star power on the field this fall when the 2026 gets underway.

While quarterback Arch Manning remains the headliner for Texas, the Longhorns also added one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal this offseason in Auburn star Cam Coleman.

Coleman has now been on campus for over a month and has turned some heads during the start of spring practice. He had yet to make his first media appearance as a Longhorn, but that changed on Saturday when he was featured as a signature NIL athlete during Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite event in downtown Austin.

Cam Coleman Makes First Texas Media Appearance

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

At the event, Coleman shared his first impressions of what life has been like with the program since arriving earlier this offseason.

In an exclusive interview with Cory Mose of KVUE Austin, Coleman said that the saying "tough all day" at Texas has a "deeper meaning."

"We work hard," Coleman told Mose. "Tough all day. We work hard. When you say 'tough all day,' it's like a deeper meaning. You're working out, and you're actually saying it. We work, man."

Take a look:

Asked Cam Coleman what is something he's learned about the Texas program since joining the locker room...



"We work hard and when you say 'tough all day' it's like a deeper meaning"#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/bBhWB1Tizg — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 14, 2026

Despite being seen as a superstar in the college football scene, Coleman has clearly embraced this "tough all day" mentality, as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the third-year wide receiver has been one of the team's hardest workers in practice.

“When your best players are your best practice players, they send a great message to the rest of the team, and I think Cam has done that," Sarkisian said.

Coleman said that this hard-working mentality comes from the way his parents raised him.

"I feel like I'm just wired that way, because it's just always been something instilled inside of me. My mom and dad, they always told me somebody was always gonna be working hard on you. So I just don't like to be outworked. So it just really came from that."

Coleman wasn't the only Texas football player featured in Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite event. He was joined by teammates wide receiver Ryan Wingo, edge rusher Colin Simmons, safety Jonah Williams and quarterback Dia Bell.

Coleman said that these guys and more have embraced him since he arrived.

"Everybody has welcomed me with open arms," Coleman said. "Everybody, just Colin, Wingo, Dia, we all been, just been, I said, just kicking it all in off the field, and just really building that bond on and off the field."

Coleman is set to make his on-field debut in front of fans with his new teammates when Texas hosts the Orange-White Spring Game in Austin on Saturday, April 18.