What Closing on This Elite 5-Star Recruit Means for the Texas Longhorns

According to 247Sports, Texas has landed a top-five recruiting class for five straight years from 2022 to 2026. There are more than 175 days until the Early Signing Period opens for members of the Class of 2027, but the Longhorns currently rank outside of the top 25 teams.

After Texas landed the No. 3 recruiting and transfer portal classes in 2026, this comes as a surprise. However, plenty of time remains for the rankings to change. Landing a five-star blue-chip defensive prospect would greatly boost the program’s standing, particularly one a key rival has prioritized.

Texas in Position To Land 5-Star CB John Meredith III

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the locker room before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas has been surging in recruiting five-star cornerback John Meredith III. The 6’2” cornerback from the Dallas–Fort Worth area is one of the most coveted players in the entire cycle; he is currently ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN and Rivals and No. 5 by 247Sports.

Meredith recently took a trip to Austin, Texas, for his official visit, the second of three on his schedule. It was a success for the Longhorns, who are jockeying for position with Texas A&M and Ohio State, two teams with which Texas is intimately familiar.

The Longhorns hosted Meredith on June 5, one week after his trip to College Station, Texas. The Aggies have heavily targeted the star cornerback and pulled out all the stops for their busy weekend. Several athletes have committed to A&M following the weekend, while Meredith remained undecided.

After his official visit to Texas, Meredith expressed a positive experience. “It just felt like home,” he told Jordan Scruggs of On Texas Football. He will take an official visit to Ohio State on June 19, but Texas remains a strong contender in his recruitment.

According to Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong, Texas remains the favorite. The Longhorns have contended with the Aggies for the star defensive prospect, and Meredith’s commitment would make a strong impact on the outlook for Texas’s class.

What Meredith’s Commitment Would Mean for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There is plenty of time for things to change, but Texas is currently playing catch-up with the 2027 recruiting class. Fellow SEC programs and rivals, including Texas A&M and Oklahoma, have dominated this cycle.

Reports have indicated that Texas has been in the lead for Meredith since at least April, and he would be a transformative addition to the Longhorns’ process. He is a long, lanky defensive back with athletic traits and a track background, making him a dangerous cover corner.

Meredith transferred from Trinity High School to North Crowley High School, the 2024 UIL 6A Division I state champions, to contend for a title. At Trinity, he earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors in 2025 and competed in the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3.

A commitment from Meredith, who is expected to decide on his future sooner rather than later, would give Texas a serious boost. The Longhorns have two committed defensive prospects who are ranked inside the top 200 of Rivals’ Industry Ranking: EDGE Cameron Hall from Arlington, Texas, and Derwin Fields from Brookhaven, Miss., who are currently ranked Nos. 143 and 187, respectively.

With a top-five recruit in tow, Texas would be in a better position to sway other elite prospects. The Longhorns have pushed to flip Texas Tech defensive tackle commit Jalen Brewster, who ranks as the No. 1 player in the country. The clout a player like Meredith brings could materially change plenty for Texas.

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