What Does Jalen Milroe Decommitment Mean for the Texas Longhorns?

Tomer Barazani

On Monday night, four-star 2021 quarterback Jalen Milroe flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

This comes just two nights after a shocking commitment of Quinn Ewers, the No.1 overall prospect nationally in the 2020 class.

Milroe originally had Alabama as his favorite, but chose Texas after Drake Maye took his potential spot with the Crimson Tide. The four-star quarterback kept close contact with lead Alabama recruiters Jeff Banks and Steve Sarkisian who eventually closed the deal.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for 4,109 yards, 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In addition, he also contributed 987 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his first two years of high school.

Thoughts

While the loss of depth at quarterback position will hurt, this isn’t the end of the world for Texas. A much more important ripple effect might have been the second decommitment from offensive tackle Hayden Connor. Connor, who is good friends with Milroe at Katy Tompkins High School, committed to Texas last August. The four-star lineman confirmed he will stay in an Instagram post Monday night.

It is unclear at the moment if offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will continue to search for another quarterback in the immediate future. Going forward, it looks like it’s going to be a battle between junior Casey Thompson and freshmen Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson.

