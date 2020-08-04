LonghornsCountry
What Does the Big 12 10-Game Season Mean for Texas?

Tomer Barazani

On Monday, the Big 12 presidents and chancellors approved a nine conference game and one non-conference game format for the upcoming season. The Big 12 title game will be held either December 12th or 19th.

Longhorn fans should expect to have the same non-conference opponent in UTEP, who will most likely travel over to Austin for the match. As every Power 5 conference announced their formal plan for the fall season, the ACC and Big 12 stand as the only conferences to maintain a non-conference game.

Thoughts?

This will provide a good change for the Texas program. Texas will not have to face off against the defending champion LSU Tigers which would be a toss up game in a hostile environment. Having the Big 12 stand as one of the better conferences, right in the mix with the SEC and Big 10, will serve as a good case for eventual playoff hopes.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby made a statement about the decision:

“We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione expressed hope towards the Cotton Bowl in Dallas:

"We expect to play that game in the month of October… The only reason we'd have to look at another venue is if something developed that the Cotton Bowl was unavailable for whatever reason."

A full schedule is set to be released in the coming days for the Longhorns.

Hometown Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Still Hasn't Hit High Ceiling

Austin LBJ coaches believe as good as Andrew Mukuba has been, he's still going to get better. And he's shown plenty of interest in the hometown Longhorns

TD Jones

SI All American: Texas Running Back Target Just Misses National Top 10

Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson was named an honorable mention in SI All American's list of the nation's top running backs.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby lauded the decision for 'providing the most flexibility moving forward'

Chris Dukes

Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

Reports have surfaced the league will go to a nine-game conference schedule with one nonconference game on the slate

Chris Dukes

Could We See Bowl Games Pushed into the Spring?

College bowls are bracing themselves for extraordinary circumstances and staying flexible when it comes to scheduling

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

SI All American ranks Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton as the class' No. 2 overall running back.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes