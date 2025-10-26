Arch Manning Leads Historic Comeback for Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns looked dead in the water, along with their season, after a 38-21 deficit against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 12:29 left in the game in Starkville on Saturday, but quarterback Arch Manning was having none of that, and helped lead his team to a come-from-behind win.
Despite leaving the game in overtime with an injury after hitting his head on the ground, he did everything he could to lead his team back and keep them in it in the first half, deserving a ton of flowers for the hits he took in the contest.
Now with their third straight win, and returning to the Forty Acres this week, Manning looks to be playing the best football of the season for the Longhorns.
One Tough Man
Finishing the game 29 of 476 passing with 346 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, he once again proved how efficient he can be. The interception was hardly his fault as well, delivering a strike to Parker Livingstone, who couldn't hang on, and it dropped straight to a Bulldogs defender.
More impressively, he was able to deliver the performance he did with an offensive line that is barely taped together, missing right guard DJ Campbell and starting center Cole Hutson. Despite being sacked five times, he stepped up into the pocket time after time to deliver a strike when the Longhorns needed it the most.
Manning, unlike in previous contests, was not afraid to take the short and intermediate throws, despite finding success in the offense, throwing the ball deep. From five to 14 yards, Manning was 10 for 15 with 111 yards and a 67 percent completion rate. Compare that to being one for six on passes deeper than 15 yards, and he wasn't afraid to take what the defense gave him.
Manning was efficient, allowing his talented skill players to do most of the work, throwing to seven different receivers, but delivering accurate throws when needed. That includes a strike to Emmett Mosley V for a 21-yard touchdown after finding themselves down by 17 points.
With four drops from his receivers, including three from Wingo, and an offensive line doing him no favors, Manning never panicked or showed signs of worry. The maturity and confidence that have long been discussed regarding the Longhorns' signal-caller were on full display in the comeback, powering them to their overtime win.
For the Longhorns, this marks a season-saving comeback win, but for Manning, this signifies something more: the Longhorns' signal-caller is finally here.