3 Recruits Who Could Join Brock Williams, Commit to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are focused on the 2026 season ahead, looking to rectify last season's results after they missed out on the College Football Playoff despite starting the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Outside of that, head coach Steve Sarkisian is already notching wins under his belt on the recruiting trail, as he aims to build another top-10 class in Austin.

After landing a significant commitment from Brock Williams, one of the top tight ends in the country, who could the Longhorns be looking to lock down next and join a fast-rising 2027 class?

Brian Swanson - OL

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Swanson is a critical target for the Longhorns in the cycle. The staff is still looking to lock down another elite offensive lineman, and Swanson fits that bill perfectly. Ranked as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the class and a top-100 prospect in the country, he would be a big boost to the class.

Swanson has an official visit scheduled for June 12 to the Forty Acres, and a commitment is expected to happen sometime this summer. The South Oak Cliff native has been rather quiet about his recruitment, but the Longhorns are believed to be the favorites to land him.

Ismael Camara - OL

Texas Longhorns recruiting target Ismael Camara | Ismael Camara (@Only1_iscamara on X)

Camara is one of the ultra-talented offensive linemen in the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, he projects to be an elite recruit at either the interior of the offensive line or can be moved out to the tackle position as well if it's needed. He ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the cycle, and a top-25 recruit in the country.

His recruitment is viewed as a two-horse race between the Longhorns and the Oregon Ducks, and the two programs have been competing for the Lone Star State product for some time. He will visit the Forty Acres on June 12, with a visit to the ducks scheduled the weekend after.

Briceson Thrower - WR

Texas Longhorns Recruiting target Briceson Thrower | Briceson Thrower (@briceson_jr on X)

Thrower is a critical target for the Longhorns in the receiver room, as they look to pair him with Easton Royal in the cycle. He is a tall receiver, standing at 6-foot-3, and despite being ranked as the No.47 wideout in the cycle, many recruiting analysts believe he could develop into an elite player.

The Lone Star State native will announce his commitment on June 6, and the Longhorns are tracking as the overwhelming favorites to land him. One thing of note is that he does have an official visit scheduled with the Texas A&M Aggies the weekend before his decision, but the Longhorns should feel good about their odds here.

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