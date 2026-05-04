This Is Easily the Toughest Stretch of the 2026 Season For the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns were one of the most volatile teams in the country last season, and nearly snuck their way into the College Football Playoff after failing to live up to expectations early on in the year.

Looking to right those wrongs from the season before, head coach Steve Sarkisian has completely revamped his roster, and is looking to bring a national championship back to the Forty Acres for the first time in over 20 seasons.

A four-game stretch, though, from September 26 through October 24, could be their toughest stretch of the year, and answer a lot of questions about how good the Longhorns are halfway through the year.

How A Four Game Stretch Could Define A Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

For the Longhorns, early struggles during the season were the talk of college football, and how a slow start could bite them. It wasn't until their loss to the Florida Gators that panic started to set in. Partly, that is because SEC schools get the benefit of the doubt to lose a game and still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Because of that, a four-game streak could define the Longhorns.

On September 26, they head to take on the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time since joining the conference. One of the toughest road environments in the country, and only two weeks removed from a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it will be their second big test of the year.

Following that, the Longhorns get their only bye week of the season, before a critical game against their bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year, the matchup was the turning point for the Longhorns on the season, and it could once again prove to be that in 2026, depending on how their first four games go.

After a meeting with their rivals, they finally return home for the first time in a month, but they will host a revamped Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels. Looking to get their revenge against the Gators, if they handle that, a quarterback showdown is looming against one of the better offenses in college football.

There isn't an easy stretch of the Longhorns' schedule at all; in fact, they have one of the toughest schedules in the country. That four-game stretch, though, kicked off with a visit to Neyland Stadium, could be a chance for a rebound or to keep their foot on the gas and show what the carefully built roster is capable of.

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