Arch Manning Makes Major Texas Longhorns History vs. Arkansas
The Texas Longhorns found their offense and established a rhythm against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Saturday's win at home. A significant portion of their success can be attributed to the play-calling and the athletic ability of quarterback Arch Manning.
After a three-yard rushing touchdown with 12:32 remaining in the third quarter, Manning became the first Longhorn to record a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the same game in program history.
However, Manning wasn't done setting new marks, reaching a new career high in passing yards with the fourth quarter remaining to be played against the Razorbacks. He ended up finishing 18 of 30 passing for a career-high 389 yards, four touchdowns and no picks along with the other two scores.
Manning-of-All-Trades
Manning was on fire against the Razorbacks, looking comfortable in the pocket and playing one of his best games under center for the Longhorns. After a 46-yard reception touchdown in the first quarter to DeAndre Moore Jr., followed by a four-yard reception from Parker Livingstone, he would add another passing touchdown on a 54-yard throw before adding the rushing touchdown to become the first Longhorn with the trifecta.
He became the first college quarterback to do so in a game since Dak Prescott did so in 2014 with Mississippi State, and is the first one to do it in an SEC game since Bo Wallace did it in 2012. His reception touchdown from Livingstone would also mark the first time a Longhorn quarterback would catch a touchdown pass since David Ash did so during the Longhorns' 2011 Holiday Bowl victory over Cal.
He was electric in the first half, going 10 for 18 on passing with two passing touchdowns, but accounted for three total scores with the reception touchdown. Despite being known for his ability to use his legs as well, Manning found more success through the air, taking advantage of a Razorbacks defense that has been getting throttled by opponents all season.
Manning broke his previous career best of 346 yards he had four weeks ago in the 45-38 overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Longhorns found success in the passing game through their big-play ability, having more than 10 passing plays go for 15 or more yards, and six passing plays go for more than 25 yards, showcasing the arm talent of Manning and the play-calling from head coach Steve Sarkisian.
The Longhorns will now prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT