What if Baker Mayfield played for the Longhorns?

The burnt orange have no greater rival than the ones across the Red River in Oklahoma.

The Sooners and Longhorns meet up annually in the historic midpoint location between the two universities, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Red River Showdown includes one of the more electrifying atmospheres in college football with half of the fans rocking shades of red and half rocking burnt orange.

On Thursday, ESPN decided to tease former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield by posting a picture of former Heisman winners dressed in their collegiate rival’s jerseys. Cleveland Brown and former Oklahoma Sooner Baker Mayfield was included in the graphic.

On Instagram, Mayfield commented on the post from ESPN, saying that if he had to play for the Longhorns he would “rather quit” than wear the burnt orange. ESPN also posted other college legends including Tim Tebow, Matt Leinart, Derrick Henry, and Eddie George.

The Austin native has never been quiet about his distaste for his hometown team:

"I was born and raised in Austin, they didn’t recruit me. I grew up 15 miles from the campus. I can’t stand them, or anything they do. I don’t care."

Mayfield went 2-1 against Texas as a starter for Oklahoma before getting drafted No.1 overall in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Alongside star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield hopes to have a bounce back season after going 6-10 last year.

