What Latest Emmett Mosley V Injury News Means for Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V missed out on the chance to make his season debut against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V with the Stanford Cardinal.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V with the Stanford Cardinal. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will reportedly have to wait another week to see the debut of one of their most notable offseason transfer portal additions.

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V is not expected to play in Saturday's home opener against San Jose State as he deals with a lower-body injury. This comes after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that if Mosley did play against the Spartans, it would be in limited fashion.

"Sources: Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V is expected to miss his second-straight game, as he's nursing a lower-body injury," Thamel wrote on X. " ... Mosley traveled with the team to Ohio St., but did not dress for the game."

What Emmett Mosley V's Absence Means for Texas Longhorns

Emmett Mosley V
Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (10) gestures after catching a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mosley, a Stanford Cardinal transfer, missed the season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes but could now have more time to heal up during a game where Texas is expected to win convincingly.

But despite his likely absence, this means that other notable Texas wideouts will get extended opportunities to receive ample time against a Group of Five opponent.

Texas fans already got a chance to see true freshman receiver Daylan McCutcheon make his first-career collegiate in the loss to Ohio State, but who are some of the other names to watch?

Michael Terry III

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

A versatile athlete in high school, Terry III was a five-star recruit coming out of Alamo Heights in San Antonio.

Texas fans got a chance to see him make some plays during the portions of spring and fall practice open to the media, but he didn't see action against Ohio State. Still, his athleticism could be on full display against San Jose State, providing a glimpse at what the future holds for the Longhorns at the position.

During the Texas High School Coaches Association meeting in July, Sarkisian praise Terry III's abilities.

“Michael Terry is a ridiculous athlete, a guy who did everything in high school from Wildcat quarterback to running back to receiver to even times looking like a tight end,” Sarkisian said.

Jaime Ffrench

Jaime Ffrench
Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. speaks with reporters after committing to Texas on August 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ffrench was a highly-coveted recruit coming out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

During his junior season of high school, he had 62 catches for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. During his sophomore year, he posted in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Expect him to see his first-career snaps against San Jose State, potentially with Matthew Caldwell or KJ Lacey at quarterback.

Kaliq Lockett

A five-star product out of Sachse, TX, the same town that produced formrer Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay, Lockett entered his freshman season with some notable expectations considering what he did in high school.

As he continues to develop, he will likely show fans why he could be the best out of Terry III and Ffrench, potentially battling them for playing time in the process.

Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin at 11 a.m. CT.

