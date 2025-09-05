Steve Sarkisian Excited to See These Texas Longhorns Play in Upcoming Games
Putting behind their week 1 loss against Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns prepare to face the San Jose Spartans on Saturday at 11 a.m. for their first home game of the season.
With week 2 underway, Longhorn fans should expect to see some new faces on the field for Saturday's matchup.
In a press meeting on Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed true freshmen and second-year players that he looks forward to seeing take on the field this season.
Steve Sarkisian spotlights Freshmen
“Guys that I think are ready to kind of step into a fold, I love where Daylan McCutcheon is at, you know, I'm excited about him,” Sarkisian said.
The 5-foot-11 wide receiver was a four-star prospect hailing from Lucas, Texas — for his class, he was listed as the No. 5 wide receiver, and No. 26 overall recruit in Texas according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
In his senior year, McCutcheon tallied up 18 touchdowns, 89 receptions for 1,160 yards, as well as two carries for 55 yards.
“I'm (also) excited about (tight ends) Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston — a couple (of) other true freshmen that I think are have made, you know, great strides for us,” Sarkisian added.
Townsend, a Houston native, stands at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, and was ranked as the No. 7 tight end in his class according to On3. Winston, labeled a four-star prospect and No. 43 overall recruit by ESPN — he posts at 6-foot-1, 237 pounds and hails from Calhoun, Georgia.
Regarding a true freshman Longhorn that saw some playing time in game 1, Sarkisian mentioned edge Lance Jackson.
“(He’s a) guy who stepped in and got some opportunities last game,” Sarkisian said. “(I look) forward to seeing him more.”
The Texarkana native sits at 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds. Jackson was listed as a five-star prospect by On3 and ranked No. 67 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300. For his senior season, Jackson registered nine sacks, one forced fumble, 63 tackles, and 28.5 tackles for loss.
In addition to the true freshmen, Sarkisian also mentioned several second-year Longhorns that he’s excited to watch take the field — defensive backs, Xavier Filsame and Kobe Black, as well as running backs, Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson.
“So, we got plenty of guys that we're looking forward to (seeing),” Sarkisian added. “And I think the weather is going to going to dictate to us that — we're going to have to play more of these guys on Saturday.”
As week 2 gameday shortly approaches for the Longhorns, fans should expect to see some fresh talent take on Darrel K Royal Field on Saturday against San Jose State.