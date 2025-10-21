What Michael Taaffe Surgery Means for Texas Longhorns Depth Chart
The Texas Longhorns are dealing with an injury to one of their top defensive players as the midway point of the SEC schedule approaches.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Texas safety Michael Taaffe underwent surgery on his thumb following Saturday's 16-13 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He is expected to miss some time, per the report, but the injury is not expected to be of the season-ending variety.
Taaffe underwent surgery last offseason on his left arm/wrist area but it's unclear if the thumb injury is on that same hand. He finished the win over Kentucky with 10 total tackles and is the team's leading tackler (51) as Texas heads into Saturday's game in Starkville against Mississippi State. Taaffe also has one sack and one interception this season.
Texas Depth Chart Outlook After Michael Taaffe's Surgery
With Taaffe likely out for multiple games, the Longhorns will have to lean on the depth in their secondary heading into arguably the tough stretch of their SEC schedule.
Taking Taaffe's place at free safety will likely be Derek Williams Jr., who has had limited production statistically this season after working his way back from a season-ending knee injury last year. Regardless of the lack of big-time numbers, he is a
The Longhorns might also look to deploy versatile safety Jelani McDonald in a few different ways to help relieve some stress on the secondary. Outside of Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr., he now becomes arguably the most important defensive player for Pete Kwiatkowski.
McDonald had a pair of TFL's against Kentucky, showing his ability to get into the backfield and make an impact, but Texas could need him to drop back into coverage even more moving forward with Taaffe sidelined. McDonald is third on the team in tackles (38) so far this season while adding two interceptions, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Xavier Filsaime recorded tackles against Florida and Oklahoma. He has started to find an increased role on defense this season and could certainly be in line for more snaps behind Williams Jr. Another name to watch is Jordan Johnson-Rubell, who has two pass breakups this season.
It's somewhat of a long shot, but true freshman Jonah Williams could potentially see a few more reps on defense as a depth piece with the rotation now being altered. The versatile two-sport athlete has only appeared in two games this season, but was credited with his first-career tackle against Kentucky.
Michael Taaffe Spoke With Media After Kentucky Game
Taaffe didn't appear to be bothered by an injury immediately after the Kentucky game. He could be seem raising his right thumb into the air while gesturing during an answer, but his left hand remained concealed underneath the table.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will likely provide further details while meeting with the media on Wednesday during the weekly SEC Teleconference and on Thursday during his weekly Zoom with local Austin media.
No. 22 Texas and Mississippi State kick off from Starkville on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.