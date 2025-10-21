There’s One Clear Reason Why Texas Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Ugly Kentucky Win
The Texas Longhorns hardly look like the national championship contender that many thought they were when they entered the season as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, and look no further than Saturday's ugly 16-13 overtime win at Kentucky as proof.
Though Texas still has a long way to go this season to prove if it can make it back to the College Football Playoff, recent history shows that struggling against Kentucky in Lexington is not uncommon for talented teams.
In fact, two of the SEC's best teams last season all escaped with close wins on the road against the Wildcats, proving that head coach Mark Stoops gets his squad ready for big-time matchups. Kentucky even came away with an upset win in the process after hitting the road itself.
Georgia Bulldogs
Ranked No. 1 in the country at the time, eventual SEC champion Georgia escaped Lexington with a 13-12 win over the Wildcats in the SEC opener last season.
A defensive battle throughout, the Bulldogs held on late, keeping Kentucky out of potential go-ahead field goal range in the fourth quarter.
The only touchdown of the game for either team came on a three-yard run by Georgia running back Branson Robinson near the start of the fourth quarter after Kentucky had led 6-3 at halftime.
Ole Miss Rebels
While Georgia was able to walk away from Lexington with a win, the Ole Miss Rebels were not as lucky despite hosting Kentucky in Oxford.
Ranked No. 6 at the time of the matchup last September, the Rebels dropped a 20-17 upset loss to Kentucky in a game that was essentially what eventually held Ole Miss out of the inaugural 12-team playoff last season.
Every team in college football changes from season to season, but it's clear Stoops' bunch brings its best for the big games.
Tennessee Volunteers
Later in the season, Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington for another matchup against a Top 10 team. The Volunteers came away with a 28-18 win, but the final score was not indicative of how close the game was.
Kentucky led 10-7 at halftime before a late fourth-quarter touchdown by the Vols put the game a bit too out of reach for the Wildcats.
This game wasn't nearly as close as the loss to Georgia, but the Wildcats gave Tennesee all it could handle. The Volunteers eventually earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.