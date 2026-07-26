One Area Where Texas Can Separate Itself From Georgia

Not that it's their fault, but the Texas Longhorns are once again getting a lot of praise during all the preseason conversations surrounding college football.

On paper, head coach Steve Sarkisian has built one of the most talented teams in the country. Now it's up to them to put in the work to crush all of those heavy expectations.

Even with all the talent and expectations, the Longhorns are still chasing the Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot in the SEC. If there's one area of the game where the Longhorns can get an edge on the Bulldogs, it may just be giving quarterback Arch Manning more time in the pocket.

Fixing The Issues

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns did have some issues in keeping Manning upright last season. However, Coach Sarkisian feels the team can fix those issues.

A team that struggled to get to the quarterback last season was the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs finished last in sacks in the SEC in 2025.

The Longhorns' coaching staff believes they have made the necessary moves to make their offensive line a lot stronger, but there are other areas of the game that can expose the Bulldogs' pass rush.

Time To Shine

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With what could be another weak pass rush, the Longhorns have a chance to keep the Bulldogs' edges on their toes with a revamped rushing attack.

Transfer portal additions Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown could become the most dynamic running back duo in the country.

If the Longhorns believe they have the offensive line that they say they do, then this offense should be able to do a lot more this season than they were last year.

All of those expectations may start with the guys in the backfield. Keeping the Georgia defensive line guessing is going to cause the Bulldogs to have a long day if these two eventually meet down the line.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to make a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only way these two teams will meet this season is if they both reach the SEC Championship or the College Football Playoff bracket sets up a potential meeting.

Everyone in the media believes that these are the top two programs in the conference. So, it would make sense for both teams to be built to be the other.

The Longhorns are going to be anxiously waiting for the moment another chance at the Bulldogs arrives. While getting to the conference championship is the first goal, you have to believe seeing the Bulldogs on the field this season is something they are craving.

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