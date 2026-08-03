Texas vs. Ohio State: Everything We Know Before Next Month's Kickoff

In just one month, the Texas Longhorns will be kicking off the 2026 season with a matchup against the Texas State Bobcats. However, that isn't the game on everyone's minds.

The week after the meeting with the Bobcats, the Longhorns will welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Austin with revenge on their mind.

It's one of the biggest non-conference matchups in college football this season. Before the game arrives, it's time to take a closer look at everything known about the battle between college football blue bloods.

High Expectations

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Buckeyes and Longhorns are going to be entering the season with a lot of expectations. The Longhorns rank number two in the SEC Preseason Media Poll, while the Buckeyes came in at number one in the Big Ten poll.

Just like their clash to start the season a year ago, it will be two top teams taking the field when they meet in 2026.

Elite QB Competition

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the team's football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These two elite teams have two elite quarterbacks. Arch Manning and Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin will be leading the conversations as this game approaches.

The winning quarterback in this matchup could put their first stamp on a Heisman Trophy campaign. Sayin finished fourth in the Heisman race last season, while Manning is looking to join that party this year.

Offensive Weapons

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' wide receiving unit is being praised as one of the best in the country. However, the Buckeyes may have the top wide receiver prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft in junior Jeremiah Smith.

Smith will be the X-factor for the Buckeyes' offense. Last year, Smith had 87 receptions, 1,243 receiving yards, and 12 touchdown receptions.

Last year's meeting between these two was a defensive showdown. This year, it could be an offensive explosion.

Revenge On The Mind

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' 14-7 loss in Columbus last season was the first trip up on the season. Coming into last season as the number one team in the country, it was clear the Longhorns had work to do.

This year, the game with the Buckeyes is eerily similar. While the Longhorns may not be coming into this one as the No. 1 team in the country, the expectations are still very high.

A loss to the Buckeyes early last season had everyone in the national media jumping off of the Longhorns' bandwagon. A win in this one this season would have everyone fighting to jump back on board with the Longhorns.

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