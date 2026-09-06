What Texas Longhorns Players Said About Early Thoughts on Ohio State Game
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns took care of business in the season opener on Saturday with a 59-7 win over the Texas State Bobcats.
But as soon as the game ended, focus immediataly shifted toward the massive matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes next weekend in Austin.
It will mark the third time in three years that the two teams have faced off. Ohio State beat Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl in 2024 to book a trip to the National Championship. The Longhorns then fell to the Buckeyes in Columbus in last season's opener. Two of the last four losses that Texas has experienced as a program has come against Ohio State.
Here is what some of the Texas players had to say about Ohio State after the win over Texas State:
Hero Kanu, DT
Kanu spent three years at Ohio State where he won a National Championship in 2024.
It's safe to say Week 2's matchup will mean a little bit more to him.
"I already said I'm not gonna look at Twitter and nothing like that," Kanu said. "I actually was on the way up here to the film room, start watching some Ohio State stuff. Still got a lot of friends out there, but we don't talk. We don't talk this week. We can chat after this week, after this game coming up."
Graceson Littleton, CB
"Obviously, we came up with a good win today. We're focusing on that right now. Still focusing on the win. Still having fun with that. But (Ohio State's( a great team, so obviously, we're gonna treat them like a great team."
On facing Jeremiah Smith:
"He's a great receiver. You know, like I said, just trusting your training. So we're gonna go at it all week, get great looks, and put that on the field."
Raleek Brown, RB
While some of the other Texas players remained focused on celebrating the win over Texas State, Longhorns running back Raleek Brown didn't shy away from admitting how important the Ohio State game is for the program.
"I think it's gonna be a big game, and it's gonna set the stage for the year. I feel like it's one of those games that we gotta win and just come in with great energy and just execute."
Brown finished with 11 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 11 yards in his Texas debut.
Colin Simmons, EDGE
“Come back next week for a show and a movie.”
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7