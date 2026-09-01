Arch Manning "Hasn't Changed" -- Why That's a Great Sign for Texas

It's officially game week for college football which means the big expectations for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to be put to the test for the first time against Texas State.

No player on the roster has higher expectations coming into the season than quarterback Arch Manning. In his second year as the Longhorn's starting QB, Manning is expected to be a Heisman candidate and competing for a national championship. He also hopes next season to join the 45 Texas players that made their NFL team roster cuts yesterday.

If he is to avoid a slow start like he faced last year and reflect the play he had in the second-half of the season, there's a good chance these goals can be met.

Manning should be doing more of the same that Texas fans saw during the second half of last year, and the numbers prove it.

Steve Sarkisian Wants Arch Manning To Be Himself

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning improved significantly as the 2025 season progressed. In the first half of the season, he completed 57.5% of his passes with 1,539 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In the second half, he improved to 65.4% with 1,619 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Manning has always had the talent, it's always been more about him being able to play authentically to himself.

Sarkisian stated in his press conference today that there should be no worries in that category.

“He’s Arch. He hasn’t changed. That, to me, is a great sign," Sarkisian said.

With the addition of weapons such as transfer wide reciever Cam Coleman and running back Raleek Brown, Manning has an elite offense built around him to compete. Manning also recieved some good news on important linemen leading up to week one from Sarkisian's presser.

Sarkisian said Trevor Goosby and Laurence Seymore, who had been dealing with injuries both practiced today with the starters and looked "really good".

Manning and Sarkisian will be communicating heavily on the playbook and finding out what works best for Manning's comfortability according to the press conference today.

Sarkisian said that the key for his starting quarterback is being able to tell him what he likes and what he doesn’t as far as play calling goes.

“I want to make sure we’re calling plays for him that he believes in.” Sarkisian said

With all of the award watchlists and media attention on Manning, this potential last season at Texas for him is crucial for his future career and the narrative surronding the program this season and potentially going forward.

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