What Texas Longhorns to Watch On NFL Sunday

It's week one of the NFL season and here are a couple former Texas Longhorns to watch on Sunday.

Henry Hipschman

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
NFL football has returned this week, and with it, Texas fans will have the opportunity to see some former Longhorns play at the professional level.

With the first Sunday of NFL football taking place tomorrow, here are a couple of Longhorns to watch in week one of the NFL season.

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL last season, finishing third in rushing yards with 1,456 and tied fifth in touchdowns with 14, according to ESPN. He now enters his third season with Atlanta, looking to help push his team toward a potential playoff run with Michael Penix Jr. taking over starting quarterback duties.

Robinson will take on the early slate of games on Sunday, facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) makes a 39-yard reception while being covered by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the first quarter of their preseason game Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A first-round draft pick in 2025, Golden joined the Packers as a potential number one target for quarterback Jordan Love. After an impressive season in 2024 for the Longhorns, there was little surprise in his draft position coming in the first round.

Golden now has an opportunity to establish himself as the first true wide receiver one for the Packers since the departure of Davante Adams in the Aaron Rodgers quarterback era at Green Bay. His first game will take place against the Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jahdae Barron - Denver Broncos

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (12) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After finishing the 2024 season as the best cornerback in college football, Barron found himself selected in the 2025 NFL draft with the 20th overall pick by the Denver Broncos. He will now play alongside one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in Pat Surtain II and potentially round out what could become one of the league's best secondaries.

Barron makes his NFL debut against another first-round rookie when the Broncos take on quarterback Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Quandre Diggs - Tennessee Titans

Nov 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) slams his helmet down after an ankle injury against the New England Patriots during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Quandre Diggs enters his twelfth season in the NFL and second with the Tennessee Titans. After playing only eight games last season due to a foot injury he suffered, Diggs is looking to bounce back in 2025. Diggs is one of a few former Longhorns on the Tennessee Roster, now playing with former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm and defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat.

The Titans will take on the Broncos and face off against Denver quarterback Bo Nix.

