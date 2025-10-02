What the Stats Say Ahead of Texas Longhorns vs. Florida
The Texas Longhorns accumulated three wins across four non-conference matchups this season, but the fate of this team still remains very much up in the air.
As is the case for every team looking to secure a place in the 2025 College Football Playoff, conference season is of the utmost importance. The Longhorns will open their SEC slate on the road this weekend against the Florida Gators, and earning a victory seems crucial to shaping a successful season.
Less than three days from kickoff, here is a breakdown of where Texas stands in terms of the numbers:
Longhorns stats so far this season
The Longhorns have averaged 31.8 points per game this season, recording a total of 16 touchdowns. Their total offensive yardage sits at 1,755.
These numbers capture a broad overview of their season, but it’s important to investigate how these statistics have been spread out on a game by game basis.
Texas has played one highly ranked team this year, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and they had a noticeably hard time generating rhythm and efficiency of offense. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for just 170 yards and one touchdown, and the team ultimately suffered a 14-7 loss.
Across each of the next three games, Manning completed 295, 114 and 309 yards, respectively. This demonstrates his struggle to provide consistency within this offense this season, an issue that will need to be resolved if Texas is to create momentum in this next phase of their 2025 College Football Playoff campaign.
That being said, the defensive unit has held up their end of the bargain and then some. Allowing just 31 points throughout the last four games combined and ending non-conference play with a shutout against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, this unit seems ready for the tougher opponents ahead.
Texas vs. Florida
As far as Texas’ next opponent goes, things haven’t been looking up for the Gators. After entering the year ranked at No. 15 on the AP Poll, a lackluster 1-3 start has knocked Florida out of the top 25.
After a blowout 55-0 win against the Long Island Land Sharks, this team has lost three straight games to South Florida, LSU and Miami.
Quarterback DJ Lagway has recorded 690 total passing yards to Manning’s 888, meaning that each of the two looks to up their efficiency during this conference season.
This game will likely belong to whichever team demonstrates the most consistency coming off a bye week. They have had time to adjust and improve, and Saturday's matchup will show which team has done a more efficient job at it.
Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as “The Swamp.”