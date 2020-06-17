What the UIL Broadcasting Rules Mean for Texas Football Fans

The University Interscholastic League will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night high school football broadcasts.

The governing body for Texas high school football lifted its ban in light of the looming threat of COVID-19 this seasons.

"The Friday night element still exists in Texas and we don't believe that COVID-19 will do away with that," UIL executive director Charles said. "But I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcasting rule. Not permanently, just for a one-time venture because we know there will be many people who stay away because they're fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows."

This is expected to be a one-year exemption to the standing rule and not continue past the 2020 season.

This means television broadcasters will have an opportunity to put Friday night football on the air every week during the football season and Texas football fans will get opportunities to see future Longhorns play from the comfort of their own homes.

Right now the Longhorns have 13 players committed for the 2021 class and 11 of them play high school ball in the state of Texas.

With internet streaming on the table, there's an opportunity for most of the Longhorn commits and targets to have their games broadcast every week live.

As we get more information, we'll try to provide a comprehensive guide to how to watch Texas Longhorn players and commits once football season is underway.

