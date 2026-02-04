What To Expect Out of the 4 Texas Longhorns in Super Bowl LX

A former Texas Longhorns player has appeared on a Super Bowl roster in 19 of the previous 20 Super Bowls. In fact, a Longhorn is guaranteed to win a Super Bowl for the third season in a row, as there is a former Texas star on both Super Bowl LX rosters.

Last season, Xavier Worthy made Longhorns history as the first Texas player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Which former Texas players are competing in Super Bowl LX, and what are the expectations for each player?

Expectations for Each Texas Longhorn in Super Bowl LX

Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Byron Murphy II is one of the many stars on the Seattle Seahawks’ defense, While he is the only player on this list who has not been a Pro Bowler, the second-year defensive tackle has emerged as a standout interior defender.

In 2025, he recorded 50 pressures, 7.0 sacks and 38 run stops, all career-best marks. Among defensive tackles, he ranked ninth in pressures, 15th in run stops and tied for third in sacks. He had a PFF grade of 72.4 and a pass-rush grade of 76.6.

Murphy has started every game for Seattle this season and should start for Seattle in Super Bowl LX, where he is expected to be an impact player. He could become the fourth Texas player to record a sack in the Super Bowl, joining Steve McMichael, Casey Hampton and Alex Okafor. No Longhorn has had 1.5+ sacks in a Super Bowl.

A defensive player has not won Super Bowl MVP since 2016; among defensive players, he is tied for the fifth-shortest odds (+12500), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

At Texas, Murphy recorded 8.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in three seasons. As a senior, he was an All-American, an All-Big 12 First Teamer and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Michael Dickson

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming off of his second All-Pro nod, Michael Dickson has quickly become one of the best punters in the NFL. He averaged 49.0 yards per punt and landed 20 punts inside the 20.

Seattle had one of the best special teams units during the regular season, and he could have a big impact in what is expected to be a tight contest. Dickson will be responsible for flipping the field to force MVP candidate Drake Maye to play with as much field as possible.

Among punters, Dickson ranked third in PFF punting grade (89.9) in 2025 and leads all players in punting grade during the postseason (84.1, 12+ points better than anyone else). While Seattle has not punted much, Dickson has landed seven of his eight punts inside the 20 without a single touchback.

After going in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, the Aussie punter has lived up to his billing. He has been named to one Pro Bowl and two All-Pros. Dickson was a two-time All-American and All-Big 12 punter for Texas. He was also a two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and a Ray Guy Award winner.

Brenden Schooler

New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) tackles New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brenden Schooler is the only Texas player on the New England Patriots and a key member of their special teams unit. In the postseason, the Pats have led the league in special teams grade (90.4). Schooler leads all players in postseason special teams tackles with six; no other player has more than four.

Schooler also plays safety for the Patriots, but he does not start. He has not yet played a defensive snap in the playoffs and played just 43 in the regular season. His impact in Super Bowl LX will likely come from his role as a gunner on special teams, where his tackling and tracking abilities could be impactful.

He had an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in 2024 after finishing fifth in PFF special teams grade and tied for 11th in special teams tackles (nine). Schooler spent four seasons at Oregon before joining Texas. He had 52 tackles in two seasons, going undrafted in 2022

Quandre Diggs

Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) slams his helmet down after an ankle injury against the New England Patriots during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While he is one of the most experienced and accomplished players on either roster in Super Bowl LX, Quandre Diggs is currently a member of Seattle’s practice squad. He has not played a defensive snap for the Seahawks in the regular season or postseason.

However, Diggs has made three Pro Bowls and has career numbers of 652 tackles, 24 interceptions and 57 passes defensed in 11 seasons. He made all three Pro Bowls in Seattle before spending a season and a half with the Tennessee Titans. He was waived on Nov. 7, 2025, and rejoined the Seahawks for a potential postseason run.

It is unlikely that Diggs will be called up for the Super Bowl, as Seattle has a talented safety trio of Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love.

Diggs was drafted 200th in 2015 despite being a two-time All-Big 12 player, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American. He played four seasons at Texas, recording 218 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 27 passes defensed.

