How Many Texas Longhorns Are Playing in the Super Bowl?

The Texas Longhorns have become a staple of the NFL. The program has had at least one player selected in the NFL draft every year since 2014, and 5+ players have been selected in each of the last four drafts — including 23 in the last two.

For this reason, it is no surprise that at least one former Longhorn has been on a Super Bowl roster in 19 of the last 20 seasons.

That streak will extend by one in 2026, with several former Texas stars on the Super Bowl rosters.

How Many Texas Longhorns Are Playing in Super Bowl LX?

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This year’s Super Bowl will be between the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC champion New England Patriots. Both teams have former Texas players on their active rosters, meaning a former Longhorn will play and win Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks have three players on their roster who went to Texas: defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, punter Michael Dickson, and defensive back Quandre Diggs. Diggs is on Seattle’s practice squad. The Patriots have one player on their roster: safety/special teamer Brenden Schooler.

This is the second season in a row in which a former Texas player will take snaps in the Super Bowl. Last year, three players took snaps in Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.

It is also the second season in which a Texas player appeared on both rosters, guaranteeing a ring for an alumnus. As well, a Longhorn will start in the Super Bowl for a second season, with Worthy starting in Super Bowl LIX and Murphy expected to be a starter in Super Bowl LX.

New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The four Longhorns in this year’s Super Bowl have a combined five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods. Dickson, Seattle’s punter, was a second-team All-Pro in 2025 after averaging 49.0 yards per punt and landing 20 inside the 20. With Texas, he was a two-time All-Big 12 punter, two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, two-time All-American, and a Ray Guy Award winner.

Murphy had a breakout season in Seattle, recording 7.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits as a defensive tackle. He is in his second season after being the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. With Texas, he recorded 8.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in three seasons. As a senior, he was an All-American, All-Big 12 First Teamer, and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

While he does not start on defense, Schooler is a standout special teams player for the Patriots. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2024 after finishing fifth in PFF special teams grade and tied for 11th in special teams tackles (nine). He spent four seasons at Oregon before joining Texas, where he had 52 tackles in two seasons, going undrafted in 2022.

Diggs is the veteran; he was drafted 200th in 2015 despite being a two-time All-Big 12 member, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American. He played four seasons at Texas, recording 218 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 27 passes defensed.

In the NFL, he made three Pro Bowls and has career numbers of 652 tackles, 24 interceptions, and 57 passes defensed in 11 seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Many Texas Longhorns Have Won a Super Bowl?

After Ojomo and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, the Longhorns extended their streak of Super Bowl champions to two. The previous season, Omenihu and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, though he was on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the AFC Championship Game.

With representatives on both sides in Super Bowl LX, a Longhorns player will win a Super Bowl for the third time in as many seasons. According to the Texas Longhorns’ website, 34 Texas alumni have won a Super Bowl. That number will increase to 35 or 37, depending on which team is victorious this season.

How Have Texas Longhorns Performed in Previous Super Bowls?

Last season, Worthy became the first Texas player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He recorded eight receptions, 157 yards and two touchdowns; Worthy set a rookie record for receiving yardage. No former Texas player has ever won a Super Bowl MVP.

Dickson will be the first Longhorns special teams star to play in a Super Bowl since Justin Tucker in 2013. He was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts.

Three Texas players have recorded one sack in the Super Bowl: defensive tackle Steve McMichael for the Chicago Bears, defensive tackle Casey Hampton for the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Alex Okafor for the Chiefs. Murphy could become the fourth, though McMichael played before sacks were officially recognized as a stat.