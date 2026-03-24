What Top Texas Longhorns Prospects Needs to Prove at Pro Day

The NFL Draft is only a month away and several Texas Longhorns are doing all that they can to boost their draft stock.

Seven of them competed in this year's Combine and either the East-West Shrine Bowl or the Senior Bowl, leaving them with only Texas' pro day to show off their on-field abilities.

All of those players have complete draft profiles, meaning they know what evaluators think their strengths and weaknesses are. With that in mind, here is what each of them needs to do at Texas' pro day, which is taking place this Wednesday.

Anthony Hill Jr. - Show Pass Coverage Upside

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL scouts are well aware of Anthony Hill Jr.'s freakish athletic juice as he registered a 9.8 Relative Athletic Score at the combine. They are also familiar with his downhill playmaking ability and leadership capabilities, as he logged 249 tackles over his 32 starts for the Longhorns.

What remains in question for Hill is his refinement as a linebacker, particularly in pass coverage.

If he can show some extra fluidity in his hips, scouts will feel better about his ability to develop as a coverage man at the next level.

Trey Moore - Prove Quickness

Trey Moore's agility powered his underwhelming frame to multiple highly productive seasons with the Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners, yet he did not run the three-cone at the combine and underperformed at the shuttle.

His lack of size or strength will push him into more off-ball snaps in the NFL but he can stil add value as a pass-rusher, provided he has the requisite quickness.

After a somewhat poor combine, the pro day gives Moore a perfect chance to show he has that.

Malik Muhammad - Keep a Good Thing Going

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad has made the most of the pre-draft process, impressing at both the Senior Bowl and Combine.

While questions remain about the primarily off-coverage and zone defensive back's ability to play man and press, Muhammad has done as much as he can to assuage those fears ahead of the draft.

Whatever he did to prepare for previous events, he should stick with. The best thing Muhammad can do now is stay healthy, keep out of trouble and keep the good times rolling.

Jaylon Guilbeau - Increase Reaction Time

Jaylon Guilbeau is an interesting prospect whose skillset befits an outside cornerback but who also lacks the hips or recovery speed to play on the perimeter.

At the same time, he has the toughness and intensity to play in the slot, but lacks the actual tackling ability necessary to do so.

He also did a poor job of processing plays on the football field, something someone close to the line of scrimmage can not do. While he can not prove that he has a better processor until he actually gets on a gridiron, he can take steps towards showing it at Wednesday's pro day.

DJ Campbell - Use Hands Better

DJ Campbell is a thickly built offensive guard who does not make the most of his powerful arms because of his poor hand usage.

Campbell commits the mortal sin of placing his hands outside of defenders' frames frequently, which limits his ability to control them.

This issue plagued him throwout his career and continued into the pre-draft process, as it caused him to lose several reps at the Shrine Bowl.

If Campbell can show that his hand fighting has improved, he could seriously improve his stock.

Michael Taaffe - Impress Off the Field

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe holds up his horns with the fans during the singing of the Eyes of Texas | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Michael Taaffe's story of going from a walk-on to an All-American is one Longhorns fans will not soon forget.

He has impressed as a versatile safety on the field, but has truly starred off of the gridiron with his leadership and poise.

Taaffe is an inspiration and natural-born leader, and whatever way he can communicate that to scouts at the pro day will seriously improve his chances of hearing his name called on the first two days of the draft.

Jack Endries - Produce a Highlight

Jack Endries produced more in his first two seasons with the Cal Bears and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza than he did as a Longhorn.

That has dropped his stock and made him more of an after-thought in this year's athletic tight end class, especially after his relatively pedestrian Combine performance.

Endries needs to launch himself back into the public eye, and hauling in a one-handed grab or completing a diving catch would certainly achieve that. That is particularly possible for Endries, who has a knack for bringing in passes he has no right to.

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