What We Still Haven't Seen From Texas Through Two Practices
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The Texas Longhorns kicked off fall camp with the first two practices this week, and the highlights have delivered.
From Cam Coleman and Arch Manning or Rasheem Biles and Graceson Littleton, Texas fans have gotten some good looks at some of the most notable faces on the roster before the start of the 2026 season.
That said, there are still a few important things that we have yet to get a full look at after the first two practices of fall camp.
Gianni Spetic's Kicking Ability
The specialists have been at the first two practices but worked over at another field and were not present in front of media members in a large capacity during both of the 20-minute viewing windows.
As a result, we haven't gotten an extended look at how new Texas kicker Gianni Spetic looks after transferring in from Memphis this offseason. Fans got a glimpse of him during the spring scrimmage, but that was almost four months ago.
There likely isn't much an established college kicker can improve on in a few short months but it would be nice to see how Spetic is performing with the season a couple weeks away.
Two Freshman DBs
As Texas Longhorns on SI reported after Thursday's practice, freshmen defensive backs Samari Matthews and Yaheim Riley were once again out during Day 2 after previously missing Day 1.
Despite the presence of Jermaine Bishop Jr., Derrek Cooper and Tyler Atkinson, Matthews was still one of the more talked-about freshmen during the spring, and fans were looking forward to seeing how he has progressed in the months since then.
It's unclear when they will both be back to practice in a full capacity but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious since Steve Sarkisian has yet to officially announce any sort of injury designation.
The Offensive Line vs. Defensive Line
This one is obvious since the team hasn't put on full pads just yet, but it's certainly still one of the most notable things fans want to get answers from
What does the new offensive line look like as a unit? Is Melvin Siani the real deal at right tackle? How is Laurence Seymore coming along? Where does Cole Hutson fit? Is Ian Geffrard the answer for Texas on the defensive interior? How has Justus Terry grown?
Watching the big guys from afar is one thing but these are all questions that can't fully be answered until we see the two units go head-to-head.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7