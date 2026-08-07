Will Muschamp Already Making a 'Boom' in Return to Texas Longhorns

When Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to bring Will Muschamp back to the Forty Acres as his defensive coordinator, he not only sent shockwaves through the world of college football. He also sent a clear message about his vision for the Longhorns' defense going forward.



Everything about the Longhorns was going to be based on toughness, physicality, and giving away nothing. The 55-year-old lovingly known as “Coach Boom” has wasted little time reflecting that culture he’s trying to instill in the Longhorns' defense.

From the “No Thud, No Play” or “FAFO” T-shirts, everything about Muschamp’s approach is aligning his style with messaging.

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and former Gator head coach Will Muschamp shares a smile with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) as the clock ticks down on Georgia's lopsided victory over the Gators at the annual Florida vs Georgia football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, October 27, 2023. Georgia walked away with a final score of 43 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet, while Muschamp has undoubtedly brought the “boom” to the Texas program since his arrival, nothing was quite as loud as him at the first practice of fall camp.

As several media members documented, Muschamp was heard from just about anywhere on the practice field. There were several videos of “Coach Boom” yelling at players, with one of him berating his safeties during a drill that went particularly viral.

It didn’t just stop there, though. He can even be heard dropping several F-bombs in the background of a video of quarterback Arch Manning connecting with Emmett Mosley.

Arch Manning was accurate throwing to the sideline in fall camp practice one. Here’s a laser to Emmett Mosley IV. Ball gets there over the top with a purpose.



Don’t mind the bombardment of F bombs from Will Muschamp in the background. Business as usual.https://t.co/7Cz5FhDyHA pic.twitter.com/TvoS8FWA47 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) August 6, 2026

For all the talk of the schematic change that Muschamp is bringing with him to Austin, the demeanor is a stark contrast from many previous defensive coordinators. Yet, his demeanor and coaching style are symbolic of the type of defense he wants to run.

If there is anything the Longhorns have learned from the past two seasons facing Georgia, Muschamp will bring a defense that stops the run first, doesn’t shy away from physicality, and wants to play man-to-man coverage on the outside.

There is very little cushion and not a lot of free access throws given to opposing offenses in the Muschamp defense.

While fall camp is just the beginning of Muschamp’s first season back in Austin, Sarkisian didn’t hold back in his praise of the coordinator back at SEC Media Days.

"A great addition. It's everything I thought this hire could be,” Sarkisian said. “Will & I believe in a style of defense that is in your face, that is tough."

Now, the focus is on proving that glowing review on the field. Texas is just wrapping up the first week of camp before they transition to preparation for the season-opener on September 5th versus Texas State.

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