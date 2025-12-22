What Will Texas Longhorns WR Corps Look Like Without DeAndre Moore Jr.?

The Texas Longhorns have already seen several of their players decide to move on from the program, whether it's going pro and head to the NFL Draft or entering the NCAA transfer portal, with one more Longhorn officially making his decision on Monday morning.

As wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has finalized his decision for the 2026 season, and it's to enter the transfer portal. The decision comes as a change from earlier reports stating that the wide receiver would enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now the Longhorns will have to gear up to lose a wide receiver who had been a part of the program for three years and a big piece of the rotation over the past two seasons. Here's a look at what the Longhorns' wide receiver room looks like with the departure of Moore Jr.

The Longhorns' Wide Receiver Room Moving Forward

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even while missing a game with an injury, Moore Jr. still ended the season as the Longhorns' second leading receiver in receptions and yards, with his 38 catches accumulating 532 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.

In the wake of Moore Jr.'s decision to leave the program, an immediate impact would be what the Longhorns decide to do at the slot wide receiver position for the Citrus Bowl.

Texas could look to slide Emmett Mosley V into the slot; however, the six-foot-two receiver could be utilized on the outside as well, making way for a vacancy in the slot with Daylan McCutcheon being a real option. The five-foot-eleven receiver played in eight games as a true freshman this year, making six receptions for 70 yards on the season.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Longhorns are set to return three out of their four leading wide receivers in Ryan Wingo, Parker Livingstone, and Mosley V. The trio combined for 99 receptions for 1,618 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Young players like McCutcheon will have to step up moving forward into next season. Looking elsewhere, the likes of Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench, both of whom did not play much this year as freshmen, could be looked at early to make a difference in the passing offense. The two former five-star wide receivers could also take advantage of the bowl game against Michigan as a springboard.

The Longhorns are also bringing in other options with their 2026 recruiting class in five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart, and three-star Kohen Brown.

The biggest option will be Bishop Jr., as although it isn't official, what position the five-star recruit will play at the college level, Bishop Jr. is one of the most prolific wide receivers in Texas High School Football history, ending his senior season with 120 receptions for 1,940 yards and 20 touchdowns per MaxPreps. The incoming freshman could be an immediate impact player in the Longhorns' wide receiver room.

And as always, Texas could look to the transfer portal if it wishes to find an immediate impact player with experience at the wide receiver position. The Longhorns' track record with transfer wideouts has been successful, as Texas has brought in the likes of Adonai Mitchell, Matthew Golden, and Isaiah Bond from the transfer portal, who ended up becoming key additions.