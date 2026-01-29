Texas Could Be Closing in on Another Transfer Portal WR

Just when it seems like the Texas Longhorns are done adding to their transfer portal class, another new name enters the mix.

Texas landed offensive Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore on Tuesday in what felt potentially like the team's final portal addition, but the Longhorns are staying focused on offense in hopes of securing another player.

This time, Texas is reportedly looking to add to its wide receiver corps.

Texas Hosting Wake Forest WR for Visit

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (4) lines up in the first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall (6) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Per reports from OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns are hosting Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Sterling Berkhalter for a visit in hopes of adding to their offense once again. By getting him to campus late in the portal cycle, signs could be pointing toward Texas potentially closing in on adding him to the fold officially.

Berkhalter brings five years of experience to the table as a transfer and would give Texas some veteran depth for next season. He spent two years at NC A&T before transferring to Cincinnati.

A native of Cincinnati, Berkhalter played in two games with his hometown Bearkats in 2023 before redshirting. He caught 11 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with the team in 2024 but chose to transfer to Wake Forest last offseason.

This past season with the Demon Deacons, he finished with career-high numbers in catches (30) and receiving yards (416) while having two touchdowns.

Across four years of his career, Berkhalter has posted 76 catches for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.

What Texas' Latest Visit Means for the Offense

Texas already made a major splash in the portal with Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman along with retaining Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett.

If he were to commit to Texas, Berkhalter likely wouldn't see a ton of targets early on in the season but could show flashes of impactful play as the year goes on. It's clear the coaching staff wants to bring in veteran depth despite the current talent of the room.

It feels like if the Longhorns land Burkhalter, their portal class will be all but complete. Along with Coleman and Seymoure Texas added to its offense by signing NC State running back Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman.

Texas also added Burkhalter's teammate from this past season by signing Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

Additionally, the Longhorns added Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris and Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas.

On defense, the Longhorns brought in Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.