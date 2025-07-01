Where Does Arch Manning Land in EA College Football 26 QB Rankings?
With the worldwide release of EA College Football 26, being just about a week away, many fans are finding out where their favorite teams and players will rank once the game releases on July 10. For many Texas Longhorns fans looking for the ranking of their quarterback, Arch Manning is ranked as a top 10 quarterback in the game.
The Longhorns' new starting quarterback, Arch Manning, is ranked at No. 9 in EA College Football's top 20 Quarterbacks and will be rated at a 90 overall, tied with Navy's Blake Horvath and Florida's DJ Lagway.
Manning enters his first season as the starting quarterback for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns with much anticipation and buzz surrounding him and the Longhorns program. The same hype that Manning had when he arrived in Austin in 2023 is ever so heightened now entering 2025 with expectations of a national championship in the former five-star plus, first year under center.
Arch Manning Buzz and Opposing Quarterback Matchups Could Define Texas Longhorns' Season
Throughout the 2025 season, the Longhorns have big-time matchups against teams that could define their season and quarterback matchups that may show how far Manning has come in terms of development and how far he could lead the Longhorns team.
One look at the Longhorns schedule and key matchups stand out right away: defending national champions Ohio State in Columbus to open the season and in the last month of the season a trip to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldog who Texas lost to twice a year ago and hosting the Texas A&M Aggies with the second installment of the revived Lone Star Showdown to end the season in Austin.
The two other games that pop out right away are the Longhorns traveling to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators and the ever-important Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. These two stand out in particular for the quarterback matchups at play. The Gators' second-year quarterback and former five-star DJ Lagway was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in EA College Football and received the same 90 overall rating as Manning. In the Longhorns' first trip to the swamp as SEC opponents, the quarterbacks will be a big talking point in the Longhorns' first SEC game of the season.
And in the Red River Rivalry, the Longhorns matchup against another highly ranked quarterback in John Mateer, who is ranked at No. 6 in the top 20 and is rated at a 91 overall, tied with Miami's Carson Beck and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. With Mateer transferring to the Sooners after a season throwing for 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions at Washington State, this year's game at the Cotton Bowl could be decided between the two quarterbacks.
Manning showed flashes last year as the backup quarterback in two starts against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State, while now Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers was hurt, and in the few snaps he had periodically throughout games to give the opposing defenses another look. Manning's 2024 season ended completing 61 of his 90 pass attempts for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as adding 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Once again being at the doorstep of a national championship with Texas's second consecutive College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance many believe this could be the year the Longhorns get over the hump now with Manning leading the offense.