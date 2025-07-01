10 Texas Longhorns Featured on Dave Campbell's Football 2025 Preseason Teams
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will head into the 2025 season with lofty championship expectations from both fans and analysts alike. And it's no surprise, especially with how close the Longhorns have been to a national championship in back-to-back years and the talent the Longhorns roster will have in the 2025 season.
Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football recently released a 2025 preseason All-Texas College Football Teams, and the talent the Longhorns have was fully recognized. Texas led with the most selections, with 10, followed closely by Texas A&M with nine and the Texas Tech Red Raiders with eight.
Quarterback Arch Manning, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., offensive lineman DJ Campbell, edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Michael Taaffe were all selected to the first team, while running back CJ Baxter, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and kicker Mason Shipley were selected to the second team.
Texas Longhorns Talent Runs Deep in the 2025 Roster
Nine of the 10 players mentioned were already impact players for the Longhorns in 2024, and with the goal of a national championship, they will be even more important in 2025. The only player of the 10 not on the roster a year ago is Shipley, who transferred in from Texas State this offseason. Last season with the Bobcats, he went 53-for-55 on PATs and 15-of-19 on field goals.
Aside from the Longhorns that were listed, the Texas roster is filled up and down with players who can make huge impacts next season and could be argued were snubbed from Dave Campbell's list.
One of the biggest players missing from the list is Quintrevion Wisner, who last year became the featured running back in the Longhorns' offense after a season-ending injury to CJ Baxter and with Jaydon Blue battling fumbling issues.
With Texas needing someone to carry the run game, Wisner stepped up in a big way, getting 226 carries for 1064 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sarkisian's run game did not miss a beat with Wisner stepping into the role.
Another name left off the list is Trey Moore, who, in his first year with the Longhorns after spending his first two years with UTSA, had to find his rhythm in the Texas defense throughout the year.
Moore finished with 36 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, six and a half sacks, and three forced fumbles. With another year in the system and a partnership on the edge with Colin Simmons on the other side, Moore should have a lot more production getting to the quarterback.
Ryan Wingo is a player to keep in consideration for the next season as he will be looked upon to become the WR1 for the Longhorns' offense. As a true freshman, Wingo had 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns, so his absence from the list makes sense with the lack of targets but a jump in expectations and volume of targets should have the former five star wide receiver as one of the best wide receivers in the state of Texas and possibly the country.