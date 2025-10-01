Where Does Arch Manning Rank Amongst the Power 4 Quarterbacks?
We are a month into the Arch Manning era at the University of Texas at Austin, and though many will agree it hasn't lived up to exact expectations, he has still led the team to a 3-1 record through his first four games as a full-time starter, which is nothing to scoff at.
All be it, the team is still yet to compete in a conference game this year, and the one loss they suffered was against the current AP No. 1 and national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who have been just about perfect through their first month of play.
But how does Arch match up against the rest of the Power 4 signal callers?
Manning Was Ranked 41st in ESPN's Rankings
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Bill Connelly created a list ranking every Power 4 conference (SEC, Big 10, Big 12, ACC) quarterback, all 68 of them.
As for Arch Manning, his slow start to the season saw him drop tremendously from the top 10 ranking he likely would've held had he fully lived up to expectations to start the year, and Connelly's list saw the sophomore ranked 41st of the 68 quarterbacks.
From Connelly's explanation, he is aware that Manning still needs time to develop, it just simply has yet to occur, bringing up stats such as his snap-to-throw time and his completion rates.
"It almost looks like paralysis by analysis for Manning," Connelly wrote. He has been raised as a perfect quarterback specimen and knows every passing angle, and he seems to freeze up while considering what to do sometimes. He averages 3.1 seconds to throw (seventh most in the country), and he's 100th in interception rate (2.8%) and 96th in completion rate (61.3%). Texas' defense will buy him development time, and things could click at any moment, but they haven't yet."
Through four games, Manning has completed 65 of 106 attempts for 888 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, with a rating of 154.0.
Here is the Top 10 of the list, per ESPN's Bill Connelly:
1) Jayden Maiava, USC
2) Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
3) Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
4) Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
5) Dante Moore, Oregon
6) Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
7) C.J. Carr, Notre Dame
8) Ty Simpson, Alabama
9) Demond Williams Jr., Washington
10) Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Manning will have a chance to move up on the list when the Longhorns start SEC play this Saturday against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.