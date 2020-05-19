Where Does Sam Ehlinger Rank Among Texas Quarterbacks Since 2000?

Sam Ehlinger has already made his mark at the University of Texas.

The Westlake High School quarterback came to the Forty Acres and won the starting job as a freshman and has moved all the way up to No. 2 all time in passing yards with 8,870, No. 2 all time in single-season passing yards with 3,663 and two of the top 10 single-game passing performances of all time.

It's pretty clear that Ehlinger will go down as a top 10 all time starter before it's all said and done, but where does he land in the proud history of Longhorn signal callers in the last 20 years?

Let's look at the measurables. We are going back to 2000 because there are several other Longhorn quarterbacks like Bobby Layne, James Street, Peter Gardare and Marty Akins who played the game when the position was different. Comparing stats can be like comparing apples to oranges.

Leadership: Ehlinger definitely lives up to the billing in this department. A leader by example, he was able to win the respect of his teammates from a young age and has only gotten better as time has gone on. It's still a tough category when your competition is Colt McCoy, Vince Young and Major Applewhite.

Statistics: Only Colt McCoy has been more succesful statistically than Ehlinger and one can argue McCoy did it with a much more talented supporting cast. Yes, Ehlinger has enjoyed NFL-caliber receivers like Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson and Lil Jordan Humphrey, but he doesn't have the raw talent around him players like Young, Applewhite or McCoy did in the 2000s.

Record vs. rivals: You can't be a great quarterback at Texas without the ability to win in the Cotton Bowl in October. Ehlinger is currently 1-3 all time against Oklahoma with a dramatic win in 2018 under his belt. He has performed well in the game, though, throwing just one interception in four meetings. Vince Young was 1-1 as a starter in the game and 1-2 overall against the Sooners, but had a signature blowout win in the Cotton Bowl in 2005. Applewhite beat Oklahoma in his first start, but lost the next season while splitting time with Chris Simms. McCoy is actually the only quarterback on this list with a winning record against the Sooners, going 3-1 against Oklahoma in four years as a starter. You also have a missing data point for Ehlinger in this category because unlike his predecessors, he didn't get a chance to add to his legacy with games against Texas A & M.

Championships: Ehlinger's legacy is certainly enough to get him into the top five since 2000 right now, but he can't crack the top three without at least a league title. McCoy and Ehlinger are the only two quarterbacks with conference championships since 2000 and both turned them into national title appearances. It may not be a fair stanadard for most quarterbacks, but the fact is your legacy as a quarterback at Texas isn't complete without a conference title.