Where Does Texas Fall in Bleacher Report's Week 1 Rankings?

The Texas Longhorns kick off the season by playing against a dangerous Louisiana Lafayette team; here’s where Bleacher Report ranks them ahead of the weekend

A new sheriff is in town for the Longhorns—former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns will have a challenging road ahead, starting with Saturday’s season opener against a very capable Louisiana Lafayette football team.

Media outlets have been projecting that Texas will be competitive this season. Entering the season, AP News has the Longhorns ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll.

Ahead of week 1, Bleacher Report ranked the Longhorns much more favorably in their top 25 teams.

Bleacher Report experts David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Morgan Moriarty ranked Texas No.17 going into the weekend.

Last weekend, coach Sarkisian named a starting quarterback, with Hudson Card winning the job against Casey Thompson.

Sarkisian provided some more context after the announcement:

"[Card will] be starting against Louisiana. Casey's gonna play. When, how much, I'm not exactly certain. I think there's got to be a feel to the game. Hudson's earned the right to be the starter, but somewhere in this game, Casey's gonna get his opportunities as well."

With soaring expectations and a starting quarterback named, it will be up to the team to prove themselves on the field.

