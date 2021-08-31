Texas Hoops Offers Elite 2023 Point Guard

The Longhorns continue the process of turning the program into an annual championship contender

The upcoming college basketball season is set to be full of expectations for a revamped Longhorns team, but that’s not stopping Chris Beard from acquiring more elite talent for future seasons.

Another small step in this process took place over the weekend, as Texas offered 2023 five-star point guard Caleb Foster out of Oak Hill Academy (Wilson, VA).



Foster announced through social media on Sunday that he had received an official offer from Beard and the Texas staff.



The five-star playmaker is one of the top talents in his class, as programs like Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and Stanford have all sent offers Foster's way. The acquisition of his elite skill-set would obviously be a huge plus to any of these teams, including the Longhorns.

Foster, who stands at 6-foot-5, has impressive size for his position and will likely grow some more before he begins his college basketball career.

He displays a patient feel to his game that allows him to be in the perfect spot on the floor at any given time. Foster's already capable mid-range ability comes in handy in these areas, as he can knock down jump shots consistently.

On top of that, Foster is a polished ball-handler that has no trouble getting into the lane and finishing at the rim, where he's shown he can finish with some creativity.

The potential addition of Foster to Longhorn's hoops would add on to the proven guard talent that Texas acquired over the summer. Five-star 2022 point guard Arterio Morris committed to Beard and the Longhorns back in July, becoming the first 2022 commitment for the program up to this point.

Beard and Co. have their work cut out for them if they want to secure a commitment from Foster. Programs like Duke and Louisville are historically successful, while Illinois is coming off a season that saw the team earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Perhaps the success of the Longhorns in 2021 could play a factor in Foster's decision. Texas fans will have some waiting to do to find out if this is the case.

